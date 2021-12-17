Nanoparticle Therapeutics Against Chest Wall Pathology — Malignant Pleural Effusion (MPE)

Nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy — a possible new approach in treating chest wall pathology, malignant pleural effusion (MPE) as per a study at Wake Forest School of Medicine published in the Nature Nanotechnology.



MPE is defined as the accumulation of fluid between the chest wall and lungs and is accompanied by malignant cells and/or tumors. Almost 200,000 people are diagnosed with MPE annually in the US.