New Drug Combinations Improve Outcomes for Lung Cancer Patients

"One in four patients with NSCLC are diagnosed where the majority of their tumors can't be removed with surgery, however advances in chemotherapy and radiation therapy have proven effective. We are always striving to make new, more effective therapies post radiation to be available."COAST is an open label, randomized, phase 2 trial that studied at adjuvant therapy with durvalumab alone or in combination with oleclumab or monalizumab in patients with locally advanced, unresectable, stage III NSCLC. Durvalumab works with a patient's immune system to interfere with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Results show oleclumab, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, or monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A monoclonal antibody, in combination with durvalumab improved progression-free survival.After a follow-up of 11.5 months, the data revealed durvalumab in combination with oleclumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 56%, and in combination with monalizumab by 35%, when compared to durvalumab alone. The 10-month progression free survival rate was 64.8% for the durvalumab plus oleclumab combination and 72.7% for durvalumab plus monalizumab, versus 39.2% with durvalumab alone."These findings support further evaluation of these drug combinations," said Herbst.Source: Eurekalert