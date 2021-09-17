About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

New, Advanced Imaging Reveals Breast Cancer’s Achilles’ Heel

by Colleen Fleiss on September 17, 2021 at 11:01 PM

New, Advanced Imaging Reveals Breast Cancer’s Achilles’ Heel
In experimental models, new and advanced imaging was found to help stop breast cancer cells right as they begin to spread.

"Using live imaging techniques, we were able to pinpoint a narrow window of vulnerability for metastasising breast cancers," says Professor Paul Timpson, Cancer Research Theme Leader at the Garvan Institute and co-senior author of the findings published in Cell Reports.
Advertisement


"For the first time, we visualised Rac1 - a signalling molecule that makes breast cancer cells more resilient as they begin to travel around the body. We showed that targeting this molecule could significantly reduce breast cancer spread - a promising therapeutic approach that may build on current treatments to improve breast cancer outcomes for patients."

Capturing metastasis

Advances in breast cancer treatment and diagnostics today see 99% of patients surviving five years or longer, if their tumour is only located at its site of origin. However, this survival rate drops to 27% if the breast cancer spreads to other locations around the body.
Advertisement

"There is an urgent need for treatments that target breast cancer metastasis, as this has such a significant effect on patient outcomes," says Dr Max Nobis, co-senior author of the paper.

"In our study, we investigated Rac1 - a signalling molecule that normal cells produce to help control their shape and movement, but which can be co-opted by cancers to drive tumour spread."

Using intravital imaging techniques developed in-house, the team observed the activity of Rac1 deep within live tumours, tracking it as breast cancer cells metastasised.

"We found that Rac1 was most active near blood vessels or at the border of the tumour where cells were primed to move into the blood stream. Further, we discovered cancer cells could transit to different organs in clusters where Rac1 was more active at the outer surface. This helped the cancer cells be more resilient to the physical stresses that occur when cells leave a solid tumour and enter the blood stream to invade other tissues, such as the lung," says Dr Nobis.

New approach to improve standard-of-care

When the researchers targeted Rac1 with an experimental treatment, they found that they could reduce cancer spread in their models by 73%.

"When we targeted Rac1, the breast cancer cells became more vulnerable to any shear stress they encountered in the blood stream and became far less likely to survive the journey," says Dr Nobis.

The authors note that existing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications may be effective at targeting Rac1 in breast cancers. Such treatments are currently used to treat metastatic ovarian cancer, where they have been found to target Rac1 activity and prolong patient survival.

"Thanks to our imaging techniques, we were able to track the time at which inhibiting Rac1 was most effective at stopping cancer spread. Based on this data, we speculate that targeting Rac1 in combination with chemotherapy may be most effective at reducing the likelihood of cancer metastasis and recurrence," explains Dr Nobis.

"The insights obtained in our study suggest existing treatments could be repurposed to reduce breast cancer metastasis. This could potentially fast-track the new approach to patients," says Professor Timpson.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< How Long Do Long COVID Symptoms Persist in Children?
New Drug Combinations Improve Outcomes for Lung Cancer Patie... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Mastitis Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Breast Enhancement Oil Heel Pain Symptom Evaluation 

Recommended Reading
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical ......
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a ......
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast .....
Mechanisms of Resistance to Drug for Triple-negative Breast Cancer Discovered
Mechanisms of Resistance to Drug for Triple-negative Breast Cancer Discovered
A highly aggressive form of breast cancer can evade one of the most powerful and effective drugs ......
Breast Enhancement Oil
Breast Enhancement Oil
Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Tho...
Breast Lumps
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes ...
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out ......
Breasts - Structures and Types
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its ......
Heel Pain Symptom Evaluation
Heel Pain Symptom Evaluation
Heel pain is experienced by most of us and can be disabling at times even though it is not a life th...
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close