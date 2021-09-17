About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

How Long Do Long COVID Symptoms Persist in Children?

by Dr Jayashree on September 17, 2021 at 11:00 PM

Long COVID symptoms that rarely persisted beyond 12 weeks in children and adolescents need to be investigated for vaccine policy decisions in Australia, according to a review led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI).

The review is published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal found existing studies on long COVID in children and adolescents have major limitations and did not explain the differences in symptoms.
Advertisement


A new MCRI review analyzed 14 international studies involving 19,426 children and adolescents that reported persistent symptoms following COVID-19.

The most common symptoms reported four to 12 weeks after acute infection were headache, fatigue, sleep disturbance, concentration difficulties, and abdominal pain.
Advertisement

This new research states that after 10 months in circulation the Delta strain had not caused more serious disease in children than previous variants and most cases remained asymptomatic or mild.

Children and adolescents with pre-existing health conditions including obesity, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and immune disorders have a 25-fold greater risk of severe COVID-19.

The review also stated that although multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) had caused child deaths overseas mainly during the early pandemic, and more appropriate treatments had improved outcomes.

Another recent systematic review also reported severe COVID-19 occurred in 5.1 per cent of children and adolescents with pre-existing conditions and in 0.2 per cent without.

"Current studies lack a clear case definition and age-related data, have variable follow-up times, and rely on self- or parent-reported symptoms without lab confirmation", said MCRI Professor Nigel Curtis.

To date in Australia, there have been no deaths from COVID-19 in children aged less than 10 years and one death in an adolescent. As of September 5, 22 percent of all COVID-19 cases were among those aged less than 19 years old.

Another significant problem is that many studies have low response rates meaning they might overestimate the risk of long COVID.

Long COVID-19 symptoms were difficult to distinguish from those attributable to the indirect effects of the pandemic, such as school closures, not seeing friends, or being unable to do sports and hobbies.

Parents should be reassured that illness caused by the Delta variant remained asymptomatic or mild in the vast majority of children and adolescents and hospitalizations were still uncommon.

An accurate determination of the risk of long COVID in this age group is important for the debate about the risks and benefits of vaccination.

This highlights the importance of future studies involving more rigorous control groups that include children with other infections and those admitted to hospital or intensive care for other reasons.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Skin Cell That Causes Itchy Skin Conditions Discovered
New, Advanced Imaging Reveals Breast Cancer’s Achilles’ Heel >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID-19 Associated With Problems in Thinking, Attention
COVID-19 Associated With Problems in Thinking, Attention
Link between deficits in overall cognitive performance and severity of respiratory symptoms ......
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Breast Milk of Mothers Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Contains Antibodies That Fight Illness
Breast Milk of Mothers Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Contains Antibodies That Fight Illness
The breast milk of mothers who have received COVID-19 vaccine contains a significant supply of ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close