How Long Do Long COVID Symptoms Persist in Children?

The most common symptoms reported four to 12 weeks after acute infection were headache, fatigue, sleep disturbance, concentration difficulties, and abdominal pain.This new research states thatChildren and adolescents with pre-existing health conditions including obesity, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and immune disorders have a 25-fold greater risk of severe COVID-19.The review also stated that although multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) had caused child deaths overseas mainly during the early pandemic, and more appropriate treatments had improved outcomes.Another recent systematic review also reported"Current studies lack a clear case definition and age-related data, have variable follow-up times, and rely on self- or parent-reported symptoms without lab confirmation", said MCRI Professor Nigel Curtis.To date in Australia, there have been no deaths from COVID-19 in children aged less than 10 years and one death in an adolescent. As of September 5, 22 percent of all COVID-19 cases were among those aged less than 19 years old.Another significant problem is that many studies have low response rates meaning they might overestimate the risk of long COVID.Long COVID-19 symptoms were difficult to distinguish from those attributable to the indirect effects of the pandemic, such as school closures, not seeing friends, or being unable to do sports and hobbies.Parents should be reassured that illness caused by the Delta variant remained asymptomatic or mild in the vast majority of children and adolescents and hospitalizations were still uncommon.An accurate determination of the risk of long COVID in this age group is important for the debate about the risks and benefits of vaccination.This highlights the importance of future studies involving more rigorous control groups that include children with other infections and those admitted to hospital or intensive care for other reasons.