Artificial Intelligence can Predict Premature Death: Study

Premature death can be predicted with Artificial Intelligence (AI). This could greatly improve preventative healthcare in the future, reveals a new study by experts at the University of Nottingham.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a key role in the development of future tools capable of delivering personalised medicine and tailoring risk management to individual patients.

The team of healthcare data scientists and doctors have developed and tested a system of computer-based 'machine learning' algorithms to predict the risk of early death due to chronic disease in a large middle-aged population.They found this AI system was very accurate in its predictions and performed better than the current standard approach to prediction developed by human experts. The study is published byin a special collections edition of "Machine Learning in Health and Biomedicine".The team used health data from just over half a million people aged between 40 and 69 recruited to the UK Biobank between 2006 and 2010 and followed up until 2016.Leading the work, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Data Science, Dr Stephen Weng, said:We have taken a major step forward in this field by developing a unique and holistic approach to predicting a person's risk of premature death by machine-learning. This uses computers to build new risk prediction models that take into account a wide range of demographic, biometric, clinical and lifestyle factors for each individual assessed, even their dietary consumption of fruit, vegetables and meat per day.These were pitched against the traditionally-used 'Cox regression' prediction model based on age and gender - found to be the least accurate at predicting mortality - and also a multivariate Cox model which worked better but tended to over-predict risk.Professor Joe Kai, one of the clinical academics working on the project, said:This new study builds on previous work by the Nottingham team which showed that four different AI algorithms, 'random forest', 'logistic regression', 'gradient boosting' and 'neural networks', were significantly better at predicting cardiovascular disease than an established algorithm used in current cardiology guidelines. This earlier study is available here.The Nottingham researchers predict that AI will play a vital part in the development of future tools capable of delivering personalised medicine, tailoring risk management to individual patients. Further research requires verifying and validating these AI algorithms in other population groups and exploring ways to implement these systems into routine healthcare.Source: Eurekalert