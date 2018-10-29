medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Artificial Intelligence Can Now Help Design Novel Perfumes

by Iswarya on  October 29, 2018 at 10:52 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tech major IBM together with Symrise, one of the top producers of perfumes, have created first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-designed fragrances for sale.
Artificial Intelligence Can Now Help Design Novel Perfumes
Artificial Intelligence Can Now Help Design Novel Perfumes

The AI-based system named "Philyra" can learn about perfume formulas, raw materials, historical success data, and industry trends, IBM Research said in a statement late on Saturday.

"Building on previous IBM research using AI to pair flavors and for recipe creation, as well as our new IBM Research AI for Product Composition, we created Philyra," said Richard Goodwin, Principal Research Scientist, IBM Research.

The AI tool uses new and advanced Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to sift through hundreds of thousands of formulas and thousands of raw materials, helping identify patterns and novel combinations.

"Philyra does more than serve up inspiration - it can design entirely new fragrance formulas by exploring the entire landscape of fragrance combinations to discover the whitespaces in the global fragrance market," Goodwin added.

When it comes to new perfume design, "Philyra" learns a distance model to identify fragrances that are close in smell to existing fragrances.

The larger the distance between a fragrance and its neighbors, the more novel the perfume is predicted to be.

Symrise has used "Philyra" to design two perfumes, scheduled to launch in mid-2019.

Symrise's long-term goal is to introduce this technology to their master perfumers around the globe and continue to use the solution for the design of fragrances for personal care and home care products.

The company also plans to introduce "Philyra" into their Perfumery School to help train the next generation of perfumers, firmly embedding AI into the heart of its organization.

"Our research continues to push the boundaries of augmenting human expertise using AI and demonstrating how AI can assist in domains where creativity is key," said Goodwin.

Now, perfumers can have an AI apprentice by their side that can help make them more productive, and accelerate the design process by guiding them towards formulas that have never been seen before, he added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Here's What You Need to Know While Choosing Perfumes in Summer

Here's What You Need to Know While Choosing Perfumes in Summer

Choosing a scent that suits your skin type and personality is very important to keep away the unpleasant odors during summers, suggest experts.

How to Make Perfume Stay Longer During Monsoon

How to Make Perfume Stay Longer During Monsoon

When your skin is moisturised, that's the best time to spritz on perfume as this encourages the skin to retain the scent better. Ideally, use fragrant oils on the body as they will retain their essence for much longer.

Perfumed Products Could Affect Our Health: Study

Perfumed Products Could Affect Our Health: Study

Fragrance from air fresheners, scented candles and other perfumed products could cause allergies, asthma and migraine, states recent study.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive