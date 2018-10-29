medindia
Preliminary Tests of Novel Drug Show Promising Results in Treating Alzheimer's

by Iswarya on  October 29, 2018 at 11:19 AM Drug News
Newly found drug for Alzheimer's show a promising result in the preliminary trial, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Chemistry.
The drug, called ALI6, was tested in mouse primary neurons and researchers saw promising results, Lin Jiang, a Chinese assistant professor of neurology, said on Saturday.

"The next step is to test it in Alzheimer's disease model mouse," he said. "After a successful animal test, we plan to move to human clinical trial."

One hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, a debilitating disorder marked by memory deficits and general cognitive decline, is a protein called b-amyloid accumulating in the brain, which forms "plaques" and binds to unique proteins on the surface of brain cells, causing widespread cell death.

ALI6 can block b-amyloid plaques from attaching to brain cells and thus prevent the extensive cell death, said a UCLA news release.

Jiang worked with his team to identify the plaque binding site of b-amyloid to its receptor by determining the three-dimensional structure. Then they used computer software to assist them in the drug selection process.

In order to find molecular candidates to block the interaction between b-amyloid and brain cells, the team searched more than 32 thousand molecules, and one drug, namely ALI6, showed promising results in cell-based experiments, according to the release.

Researchers cultured mouse brain cells and exposed them to the toxic b-amyloid proteins, and treated some cells with ALI6, which almost completely prevented the cell death, suggesting that the drug could eventually be explored to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's disease affects about 48 million people worldwide, and the number is expected to increase with the aging population. There is no effective cure yet.

Source: IANS

