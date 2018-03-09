How to Make Perfume Stay Longer During Monsoon

Font : A- A+



Follow the following simple perfume hacks to ensure that it stays longer and you smell amazing for hours to come.



Abdulla Ajmal, Consulting Perfumer at Ajmal Perfumes, and Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop India, tell how:

How to Make Perfume Stay Longer During Monsoon



* The pulse points on your body emits heat. applying perfume on these spots will ensure that the scent is diffused as an aura from your body. These spots are your wrists, neck, midriff and inside of your elbow



‘Be selective in choosing your base, mid and top notes of the perfume. Opt for an eau de parfum rather than eau de toilette. The former contains a higher concentration of oils that will not only last longer and will stay true to its original composition of note. ’ * An ideal way to retain the scent of a spray-based product would be to apply a generous amount to your innerwear along with your clothes. This will create a double layer of fragrance on you enhancing its strength and longevity.



* For the light fragrances; you can experiment by building layers with soft fruity and citrus fragrances. Also, you can use body lotions or gels or sorbets to even keep your skin hydrated and topping up with a strong fragrance. This helps in staying your fragrance for a longer time.



* The finest ways for an overall touch to your personality, apply the fragrance to your hair and they carry fragrance for a very long time. But this should not be a regular habit. Also, do not apply it directly as perfumes has alcohol which might damage your hair. The first is to spray your perfume into the air and walk through it. This will more lightly scent your locks but also help prevent damage from alcohol.



Source: IANS * The pulse points on your body emits heat. applying perfume on these spots will ensure that the scent is diffused as an aura from your body. These spots are your wrists, neck, midriff and inside of your elbow* An ideal way to retain the scent of a spray-based product would be to apply a generous amount to your innerwear along with your clothes. This will create a double layer of fragrance on you enhancing its strength and longevity.* For the light fragrances; you can experiment by building layers with soft fruity and citrus fragrances. Also, you can use body lotions or gels or sorbets to even keep your skin hydrated and topping up with a strong fragrance. This helps in staying your fragrance for a longer time.* The finest ways for an overall touch to your personality, apply the fragrance to your hair and they carry fragrance for a very long time. But this should not be a regular habit. Also, do not apply it directly as perfumes has alcohol which might damage your hair. The first is to spray your perfume into the air and walk through it. This will more lightly scent your locks but also help prevent damage from alcohol.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: