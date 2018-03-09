medindia
How to Make Perfume Stay Longer During Monsoon

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 3, 2018 at 8:00 AM Lifestyle News
Follow the following simple perfume hacks to ensure that it stays longer and you smell amazing for hours to come.

Abdulla Ajmal, Consulting Perfumer at Ajmal Perfumes, and Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop India, tell how:
How to Make Perfume Stay Longer During Monsoon

* The pulse points on your body emits heat. applying perfume on these spots will ensure that the scent is diffused as an aura from your body. These spots are your wrists, neck, midriff and inside of your elbow

* An ideal way to retain the scent of a spray-based product would be to apply a generous amount to your innerwear along with your clothes. This will create a double layer of fragrance on you enhancing its strength and longevity.

* For the light fragrances; you can experiment by building layers with soft fruity and citrus fragrances. Also, you can use body lotions or gels or sorbets to even keep your skin hydrated and topping up with a strong fragrance. This helps in staying your fragrance for a longer time.

* The finest ways for an overall touch to your personality, apply the fragrance to your hair and they carry fragrance for a very long time. But this should not be a regular habit. Also, do not apply it directly as perfumes has alcohol which might damage your hair. The first is to spray your perfume into the air and walk through it. This will more lightly scent your locks but also help prevent damage from alcohol.

Source: IANS

