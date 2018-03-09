medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

March Against Abortion Bill In Australia

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 3, 2018 at 1:30 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Thousands of people marched to protest against plans to decriminalize abortion in the state of Queensland.
March Against Abortion Bill In Australia
March Against Abortion Bill In Australia

The demonstrators marched from Queens Gardens in Brisbane's Central Business District to Speaker's Corner outside Parliament House, carrying signs that read "Choose Life" and "Pro-Life Pro-Woman", an epa-efe journalist reported.

The bill is scheduled to be voted on October 16, and Cherish Life, the organization behind the rally, has said it "is imperative that Queenslanders urge their MPs to vote No", according to a statement by the group.

Senator Matthew Canavan was among those in attendance, along with Liberal National Party Senator for Queensland Amanda Stoker.

Canavan praised the "fantastic turnout" at the march. "So proud to stand with thousands of Queenslanders for the gift of life", he tweeted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of their side effects before opting for them.

Abortion

Abortion

Abortion is one of the most controversial topics in medicine. Legalization of abortion in several countries was necessary to prevent complications and deaths of women due to illegal abortions.

Methods of Abortion

Methods of Abortion

Abortion is the termination of pregnancy. It is done either by removal (surgically) or expulsion of the fetus or embryo (with medicines) before the completion of the gestation period.

Quiz on Abortion

Quiz on Abortion

Statistics say that approximately 42 million abortions are done every year, worldwide. So take this quiz on abortion and get to know its essential facts. ...

Ectopic Pregnancy

Ectopic Pregnancy

When the fertilization of the ovum occurs in a place other than the uterus, the condition is called ectopic pregnancy. This is a life threatening condition, ectopic pregnancy surgery can help.

Stillbirth

Stillbirth

The term stillbirth is used when fetal death occurs after twenty weeks of pregnancy. A change in fetal movement could provide indications of fetal distress or even death.

More News on:

Ectopic Pregnancy Dilatation and Curettage Abortion Stillbirth Methods of Abortion 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive