Thousands of people marched to protest against plans to decriminalize abortion in the state of Queensland.

March Against Abortion Bill In Australia

‘Queensland and New South Wales are the only states in Australia that continue to treat abortion as a crime. ’

The demonstrators marched from Queens Gardens in Brisbane's Central Business District to Speaker's Corner outside Parliament House, carrying signs that read "Choose Life" and "Pro-Life Pro-Woman", an epa-efe journalist reported.The bill is scheduled to be voted on October 16, and Cherish Life, the organization behind the rally, has said it "is imperative that Queenslanders urge their MPs to vote No", according to a statement by the group.Senator Matthew Canavan was among those in attendance, along with Liberal National Party Senator for Queensland Amanda Stoker.Canavan praised the "fantastic turnout" at the march. "So proud to stand with thousands of Queenslanders for the gift of life", he tweeted.Source: IANS