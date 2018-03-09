medindia
Solutions To Check Rising Air Pollution In Bengaluru

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 3, 2018 at 9:00 AM Environmental Health
Experts have called for greater awareness and solutions to check the rising air pollution particularly indoors in Bengaluru.
Experts from diverse fields who discussed Bengaluru's toxic air at a conference on "Air Quality - Air-O-Thon here on Friday, said clean and healthy air was critical to reduce the hazardous impact of polluted air.

It is not only outdoors, but also indoors where the quality of air has to be pure and fresh to prevent ill-effects of pollutants, they said.

"Besides metros, even cities and towns across the country are getting choked with high levels of air pollutants outdoors and indoors, especially with the particulate matter. All stakeholders have to be involved in tackling the menace on a war-footing," said Goyal on the occasion.

Organsied by Prospur Events & Promotions Ltd and the Indian Pollution Control Association, the conference called for polices with regulations and measures for greater compliance by the stakeholders.

Asian Paints Vice-President for Research and Technology Raja Krishnamurthy said better living environment with innovation was at the heart of the company's offerings.

Vprospurs Chairman Pradeep Maithani said poor air quality in the cities is a major challenge for the country.

Source: IANS

