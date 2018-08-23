medindia
Air Pollution May Take One Year of Your Precious Life: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  August 23, 2018 at 6:54 PM Environmental Health
If the air pollution were to be reduced, people in India as well the world would live a year longer, finds a new study.
Air Pollution May Take One Year of Your Precious Life: Study

"Here, we were able to systematically identify how air pollution also substantially shortens lives around the world," said lead researcher Joshua Apte from The University of Texas at Austin in the US.

"What we found is that air pollution has a very large effect on survival -- on average about a year globally," Apte added.

For the study, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, the researchers looked at outdoor air pollution from particulate matter (PM) smaller than 2.5 microns.

These fine particles that can come from power plants, cars and trucks, fires, agriculture and industrial emissions can enter the lungs. Even breathing PM2.5 is associated with increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, respiratory diseases and cancer.

The team used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study to measure PM2.5 air pollution exposure and its consequences in 185 countries.

They then quantified the national impact on life expectancy for each country as well as on a global scale.

"A body count saying 90,000 Americans or 1.1 million Indians die per year from air pollution is large but faceless," Apte said.

"Saying that, on average, a population lives a year less than they would have otherwise -- that is something relatable," he added.

In the context of other significant phenomena negatively affecting human survival rates, Apte said this is a big number.

"For example, it's considerably larger than the benefit in survival we might see if we found cures for both lung and breast cancer combined," he said.

"In countries like India and China, the benefit for elderly people of improving air quality would be especially large. For much of Asia, if air pollution were removed as a risk for death, 60-year-olds would have a 15 percent to 20 percent higher chance of living to age 85 or older," Apte said.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Air Pollution May Up Heart Disease Risk

Air Pollution May Up Heart Disease Risk

Air pollution may increase the risk of heart disease and lead to death. Air pollutants such as fine dust particles, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide can affect your cardiovascular system and damage your vessels.

Societal Status may Indicate How Much Air Pollution the Pregnant Woman is Exposed To

Societal Status may Indicate How Much Air Pollution the Pregnant Woman is Exposed To

Depending upon a pregnant woman's status in the social hierarchy, air pollution exposure can be determined, says a new study.

Air Pollution- A Major Cause of Lung Cancer Among People Less Than 40 In India

Air Pollution- A Major Cause of Lung Cancer Among People Less Than 40 In India

In India, air pollution has been found to be the major cause of Lung Cancer among people less than 40, finds a new study.

Impact of Air Pollution on Gynecologic Health

Impact of Air Pollution on Gynecologic Health

More studies are needed to determine the effect of air pollution on gynecologic diseases: infertility, menstrual irregularity, uterine fibroids and endometriosis.

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

