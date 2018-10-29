medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Wearing High Heels, Stilettos Can Cause Major Joint Problems

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 29, 2018 at 10:45 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Wearing high heels or stilettos can put you at higher risk of developing osteoarthritis, suggest experts.
Wearing High Heels, Stilettos Can Cause Major Joint Problems
Wearing High Heels, Stilettos Can Cause Major Joint Problems

Wearing stilettos or pencil heels might be fashionable but it can have an adverse affect on health, especially bones, and may lead to major health hazards like degenerative arthritis -- also called osteoarthritis.

According to Uma Kumar, HOD, Rheumatology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), wearing high heels every day for long hours can lead to cumulative damage of bones and emerge as a leading cause for arthritis.

Osteoarthritis, one of the most common chronic and long-lasting joint condition, is caused by joint damage where the cartilage breaks down, causing the bones within the joint to rub together. This leads to pain, stiffness and other issues.

"Women, especially those who are below 40, are coming to AIIMS with such joint pain-related issues caused due to wearing of high heels. If ignored, these may lead to severe health problems which might need surgery to be cured," Uma Kumar told IANS.

High heels cause unequal weight distribution on the foot bones, exposing those areas of joints to bear weight which are normally not designed to do so. This results in painful foot conditions like bunions and meta-tarsalgias -- also known as fore-foot pain, she said.

"Wearing heels generates pressure on knees and toes, and they start aching if heels are worn for too long. The calf muscle is also stressed continuously," she added.

Besides arthritis, wearing high heels also increases the risk for nerve pull, back pain, waist pain, and knee pain.

Early symptoms of osteoarthritis include pain in joints, early morning stiffness in feet for more than 30 minutes and swelling in feet and back.

"If one is keen on wearing a heel, it is advised to go for wedges or platform shoes. The problem arises with the height of the heel, and the ideal height should be one and a half inches," Uma Kumar suggested.

She advised that heels should be avoided by teenage girls because it might affect their posture at an early age and develop chronic pains later.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Wearing High Heels

Wearing High Heels

After knowing the dangers of wearing high heels, how many of us are really going to stop wearing them.

Blame Your Genes for Bunions and Not Your Shoes

Blame Your Genes for Bunions and Not Your Shoes

Researchers show that genetic inheritance is the chief culprit behind the bone deformity called bunion.

Tips to Get Used to Your New High Heels

Tips to Get Used to Your New High Heels

Roughening up the sole, taking a 'test drive' and spraying your feet with deodorant are some of the tips given out by model Marie Helvin which can help you ease into your new high heels.

Long-term Use of High Heels Modifies Control of Movement and Impairs Normal Activities

Long-term Use of High Heels Modifies Control of Movement and Impairs Normal Activities

Injuries related to high heels have increased in the past decade. They strain the muscles in the lower legs and leads to musculo-skeletal disorders.

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a clinical finding of permanent shortening of joints (also termed non-progressive congenital contractures) present at birth. Affected persons have stiff joints and muscle weakness.

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion cysts are a common mass or lump that usually occur in the hand

More News on:

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist Arthrogryposis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive