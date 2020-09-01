medindia

Artificial Intelligence can Detect and Grade Prostate Cancer: Here’s How

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 9, 2020 at 3:27 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Artificial intelligence (AI) can open up new avenues for identifying and grading prostate cancer more accurately. The findings of the study are published in the scientific journal The Lancet Oncology.
Artificial Intelligence can Detect and Grade Prostate Cancer: Here’s How
Artificial Intelligence can Detect and Grade Prostate Cancer: Here’s How

A team of researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and Tampere University in Finland have developed a method based on artificial intelligence (AI) for histopathological diagnosis and grading of prostate cancer. The AI-system has the potential to solve one of the bottlenecks in today's prostate cancer histopathology by providing more accurate diagnosis and better treatment decisions. The study shows that the AI-system is as good at identifying and grading prostate cancer as world-leading uro-pathologists.

Show Full Article


"Our results show that it is possible to train an AI-system to detect and grade prostate cancer on the same level as leading experts," says Martin Eklund, associate professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet who led the study. "This has the potential to significantly reduce the workload of uro-pathologists and allow them to focus on the most difficult cases."

A problem in today's prostate pathology is that there is a certain degree of subjectivity in the assessments of the biopsies. Different pathologists can reach different conclusions even though they are studying the same samples. This leads to a clinical problem where the doctors must pick treatment based on ambiguous information. In this context, the researchers see significant potential to use the AI-technology to increase the reproducibility of the pathological assessments.

To train and test the AI system, the researchers digitized more than 8,000 biopsies taken from some 1,200 Swedish men in the ages of 50-69 to high-resolution images using digital pathology scanners. About 6,600 of the samples were used to train the AI system to spot the difference between biopsies with or without cancer. The remaining samples, and additional sets of samples collected from other labs, were used to test the AI system. Its results were also compared against the assessments of 23 world-leading uro-pathologists.

The findings showed that the AI-system was almost near-perfect in determining whether a sample contained cancer or not, as well as in estimating the length of the cancer tumor in the biopsy. When it comes to determining the severity of the prostate cancer, the so-called Gleason score, the AI system was on par with the international experts.

"When it comes to grading the severity of the prostate cancer, the AI is in the same range as international experts, which is very impressive, and when it comes to diagnostics, to determine whether or not it is cancer, the AI is simply outstanding," says Lars Egevad, professor in pathology at Karolinska Institutet and co-author of the study.

The initial findings are promising but more validation is needed before the AI system may be rolled out broadly in clinical practice, according to the researchers. That is why a multicenter study spanning nine European countries is currently underway with completion slated by the end of 2020. That study aims to train the AI-system to recognize cancer in biopsies taken from different laboratories, with different types of digital scanners and with very rare growth patterns. In addition, a randomized study starting in 2020 will examine how the AI-model may be implemented in Sweden's health care system.

"AI-based evaluation of prostate cancer biopsies could revolutionize future health care," says Henrik Grönberg, professor in cancer epidemiology at Karolinska Institutet and head of the Prostate Cancer Center at S:t Göran Hospital in Stockholm. "It has the potential to improve the diagnostic quality, and thereby secure a more equitable care at a lower cost."

"The idea is not that AI should replace the human involvement, but rather act as a safety net to ensure that pathologists don't miss some cancers, and assist in standardization of grading," says Martin Eklund. "It could also serve as an alternative in parts of the world where there is a complete lack of pathological expertise today."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

New Artificial Intelligence System May Help Improve Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) system called FocalNet may help detect prostate cancer effectively, reveals a new study.

Artificial Intelligence can Diagnose Prostate Cancer Accurately

Artificial intelligence learning system has been developed that aids in diagnosing and identifying prostate cancer accurately, just like a pathologist.

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Predicts the Prostate Cancer Progression Risk

Risk factors associated with prostate cancer progression can now be predicted by Artificial intelligence using a pathology test.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide.

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Prostate CancerTrans-Urethral Resection of the ProstateProstate Cancer: Treatment OptionsProstate Specific Antigen [PSA]Intellectual disabilityWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Medical Management of Prostate CancerArtificial intelligence in HealthcareTest Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ampullary Cancer / Cancer of the Ampulla of Vater

Ketone Drink for Diabetes: New Way to Control Your Blood Sugar

Heart and Vascular System Physiology in Space
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive