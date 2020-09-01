medindia

Pathways That Extend Lifespan by 500% Identified: Study

by Iswarya on  January 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has identified synergistic cellular pathways for longevity that increase the life cycle five times in C. elegans, nematode worm is used as a model in adult research. The discovery of cellular mechanisms could open the door to more effective anti-aging therapies. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cell Reports.
Pathways That Extend Lifespan by 500% Identified: Study
Pathways That Extend Lifespan by 500% Identified: Study

The increase in lifespan would be the equivalent of human living for 400 or 500 years, according to one of the scientists.

Show Full Article


The research draws on the discovery of two major pathways governing aging in C. elegans, which is a popular model in aging research because it shares many of its genes with humans and because its short lifespan of only three to four weeks allows scientists to quickly assess the effects of genetic and environmental interventions to extend healthy lifespan.

Because these pathways are "conserved," meaning that they have been passed down to humans through evolution, they have been the subject of intensive research. A number of drugs that extend healthy lifespan by altering these pathways are now under development. The discovery of the synergistic effect opens the door to even more effective anti-aging therapies.

The new research uses a double mutant in which the insulin signaling (IIS) and TOR pathways have been genetically altered. Because alteration of the IIS pathways yields a 100 percent increase in lifespan and alteration of the TOR pathway yields a 30 percent increase, the double mutant would be expected to live 130 percent longer. But instead, its lifespan was amplified by 500 percent.

"Despite the discovery in C. elegans of cellular pathways that govern aging, it hasn't been clear how these pathways interact," said Hermann Haller, M.D., president of the MDI Biological Laboratory. "By helping to characterize these interactions, our scientists are paving the way for much-needed therapies to increase healthy lifespan for a rapidly aging population."

The elucidation of the cellular mechanisms controlling the synergistic response is the subject of a recent paper in the online journal Cell Reports entitled "Translational Regulation of Non-autonomous Mitochondrial Stress Response Promotes Longevity." The authors include Jarod A. Rollins, Ph.D., and Aric N. Rogers, Ph.D., of the MDI Biological Laboratory.

"The synergistic extension is really wild," said Rollins, who is the lead author with Jianfeng Lan, Ph.D., of Nanjing University. "The effect isn't one plus one equals two, it's one plus one equals five. Our findings demonstrate that nothing in nature exists in a vacuum; in order to develop the most effective anti-aging treatments, we have to look at longevity networks rather than individual pathways."

The synergistic interaction may also explain why scientists have been unable to identify a single gene responsible for the ability of some people to live to extraordinary old ages free of major age-related diseases until shortly before their deaths.

The paper focuses on how longevity is regulated in the mitochondria, which are the organelles in the cell responsible for energy homeostasis. Over the last decade, accumulating evidence has suggested a causative link between mitochondrial dysregulation and aging. Rollins' future research will focus on the further elucidation of the role of mitochondria in aging, he said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve their welfare.

Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging

Bad eating habits will affect your health as well as your skin and make you look older than your biological age. Eat the right foods and stay younger than your age.

Pomegranate and Its Role in Anti-aging

Ruby red among fruits, pomegranate, has numerous health benefits. It also plays an important role in anti-aging because of its high antioxidant content.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ampullary Cancer / Cancer of the Ampulla of Vater

Ketone Drink for Diabetes: New Way to Control Your Blood Sugar

Heart and Vascular System Physiology in Space
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive