Arthritis, Depression May Occur Together in Older People

Arthritis is more common in patients suffering from depression, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.
In the analysis of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2011-2014 data on US adults aged 50 years and older, the prevalence of arthritis was 55.0 percent, 62.9 percent, and 67.8 percent in participants with minor, moderate, and severe depression, respectively.
‘Arthritis and depression go hand in hand. Therefore, patients with depressive symptoms should be screened for arthritis.’
The findings highlight the importance of screening for and treating arthritis-related pain in older adults with depressive symptoms.
In addition, understanding that depressive symptoms and arthritis may be interlinked in older adults is critical to ensure availability and access to appropriate care.
Source: Eurekalert