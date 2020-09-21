Around 11-Kg Tumor Extracted from Mumbai Woman's Abdomen

Mumbai doctors have extracted a gigantic 11-kg tumor from a 55-year-old woman's abdomen after a marathon nine-hour surgery.



A team of medicos headed by urologist Dr. Santosh Palka, Dr. Shilpa Deshmukh, and oncologist Dr. Tanveer A. Majeed performed the complicated surgery at the Zen Multispeciality Hospital in Chembur.

However, she did not take any additional steps or medicines owing to the lockdown, even as the tumor proceeded to grow rapidly, making her look obese.



Eventually, she was referred to the ZMH, and Dr. Majeed checked her condition on September 8 to find she was weighing about 80 kgs and suffered from hypertension and diabetes.



Further tests unveiled a huge abdominal tumor encroaching the right half of the abdomen, pushing the right kidney to the left side, liver, small intestine, duodenum, and colon to the left side, besides her main blood vessels supplying to the heart.



The patient was advised surgery after further clinical diagnosis by Dr. Majeed as it displayed a rare cancer form of connective tissues that resemble fat cells under a microscope.



"We found a huge tumor after opening the abdomen, which had displaced all the other body organs to the left side. It weighed around 11 kgs and had dimensions of 55 cm x 40 cm x 35 cm, and the patient lost around 1 liter of blood during the nine-hour operation," stated Dr. Majeed.



The patient is recovering well at the hospital now, has started an oral liquid diet, can breathe normally, and will be expected for a follow-up after three months.



Prior to this, a team of doctors at the Global Hospital, Parel, had extracted a massive 12-kg tumor from a woman's abdomen in December 2014.



The patient is a housewife who noticed her abdomen swelling daily, accompanied by breathing difficulties.