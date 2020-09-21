Increased Exercise Capacity Significantly can Improve Survival in Diabetes

Having a greater exercise capacity is linked to a significantly decreased all-cause death risk of between 25-33 percent in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D), reports a new study. The study's findings are presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting.



Dr. Yun-Ju Lai and colleagues conducted the study at the Puli branch, Taichung Veterans General Hospital, Nantou, Taiwan.

The research used information about all participants' characteristics, including their health behaviors, exercise habits, and socioeconomic status obtained from surveys. Statistical analyses were performed by the research team to evaluate the relationship between exercise capacity and all-cause mortality.



The study authors found that those with a higher exercise capacity had a significantly lower risk of all-cause mortality than with those who reported no exercise habits.



The research team concludes: "Among people with type 2 diabetes, those with increased exercise capacity had a significantly reduced risk of all-cause mortality. Further studies should examine the type and dose of exercise that is most helpful to promote health and prolong life expectancy."



Exercise improves insulin sensitivity, reduces heart disease risk, and inhibits inflammatory cytokines: signaling proteins that trigger an inflammatory response. These cytokines are produced by immune system cells and are an important part of how the body reacts to the presence of potential disease-causing agents. Still, excessive chronic production could contribute to inflammatory diseases. Despite this, the impact of exercise on all-cause death in people with type 2 diabetes has not been thoroughly explored.