by Iswarya on  September 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Couples Show Similar Behavior in Terms of Risk Factors to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes
When one half of a couple displays high levels of specific behaviors that prevent type 2 diabetes, such as good diet or regular exercise, the same behavior tends to be high in the other half of the couple, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting.

The study is conducted by Omar Silverman-Retana, Department of Public Health, Aarhus University.

The degree of spousal concordance was compared by the authors in a set of detailed pathophysiological mechanisms. They used information from the Maastricht Study, a massive ongoing study focusing on type 2 diabetes's etiology, its complications, and its emerging comorbidities.


They carried out a cross-sectional investigation of 172 couples in this study to evaluate couples' similarity in pathophysiological mechanisms of T2D, including insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function.

The 172 couples' analysis revealed the strongest spousal concordance for the Dutch Healthy Diet Index (DHDI) for men, meaning that a one-unit rise in wives' DHDI was linked to a 0.53 unit rise in the men's DHDI.

For women, a one-unit rise in husbands' time spent in high-intensity physical activity (HPA) was linked to a 0.36 unit rise in women's time spent in HPA.

The authors conclude: "Our results report with a high level of detail that spousal concordance was strongest in behavioral risk factors like diet and physical activity, and that concordance decreased when moving downstream towards pathophysiological factors in the cascade leading to type 2 diabetes. "

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE
Type 2 Diabetes Alters Heart Structure and Increases Death Risk
Type 2 diabetes could affect heart structure and increase the risk of complications and death in heart failure patients of Asian origin. It can also lead to poor quality of life.
READ MORE
Moderate Muscle Strength may Lower Your Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Even a small amount of moderate resistance exercise may help prevent type 2 diabetes by improving muscle strength, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Otitis MediaNeck Cracking