70% of individuals who have experienced heart attacks and strokes are not aware that LDL cholesterol is commonly known as 'bad cholesterol,' stated a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association in 2023 (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Heart attack and stroke survivors neglect LDL cholesterol despite increased risk



Go to source). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart attack occurs every 40 seconds in the U.S.



American Heart Association Survey Results

75% of heart attack and stroke survivors reported having high cholesterol.

Survey shows 47% of heart attack and stroke survivors are unaware of their LDL cholesterol number.

The survey, conducted on behalf of the Association, the world's leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives for all, found that 75% of heart attack and stroke survivors reported having high cholesterol. However, only 49% recognized the need to prioritize lowering their cholesterol.