Middle-aged and older adults who are exposed to night shift work and rotating shift work face a heightened risk of cognitive impairment, according to a new study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Durdana Khan of York University, Canada, and colleagues (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The association between shift work exposure and cognitive impairment among middle-aged and older adults
Go to source).
Previous research has established that shift work, which refers to any work schedule that occurs outside the traditional 9am to 5pm working hours, has significant health impacts. In the new work, the researchers analyzed data on 47,811 adults in the Canadian Longitudinal Study. The dataset included self-reported information on employment and work schedules alongside results of cognitive function tests.
Impact of Night Shifts on Memory and Rotating Shifts on Executive FunctionOverall, one in every five individuals (21%) reported having been exposed to some kind of shift work over their career. Within subdomains of cognition, night shift work was associated with memory function impairment and rotating shift work was associated with impairment of executive function.
The authors add: "The study findings suggest a potential link between shift work exposure and cognitive function impairment. We speculate that disruptive circadian stimuli may play a role in neurodegeneration contributing to cognitive impairment; however, additional studies are needed to confirm the association between shiftwork and cognitive impairment as well as any physiological pathways that underlie the mechanism."
Reference :
- The association between shift work exposure and cognitive impairment among middle-aged and older adults - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0289718)
Advertisement