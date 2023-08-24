Does Shift Work Negatively Affect Memory and Cognition?

Advertisement

The association between shift work exposure and cognitive impairment among middle-aged and older adults - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0289718)

The authors conclude that circadian rhythm disruption due to shift work could have a negative impact on cognitive function in middle-aged and older adults, which warrants further investigation.The authors add: "The study findings suggest a potential link between shift work exposure and cognitive function impairment. We speculate that disruptive circadian stimuli may play a role in neurodegeneration contributing to cognitive impairment; however, additional studies are needed to confirm the association between shiftwork and cognitive impairment as well as any physiological pathways that underlie the mechanism."Source: Eurekalert