About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Shared Brain Circuit Links Memory Loss and Brain Lesions in Multiple Sclerosis

by Colleen Fleiss on August 24, 2023 at 11:35 PM
Shared Brain Circuit Links Memory Loss and Brain Lesions in Multiple Sclerosis

Localization could be difficult in multiple sclerosis (MS) condition due to the presence of widespread lesions. The mapping of a brain circuit linked to MS-related memory loss lesions using structural imaging aids in better analysis of disease progression. This study was conducted by a team led by Isaiah Kletenik, MD at Brigham and Women's Hospital. (1 Trusted Source
Multiple sclerosis lesions that impair memory map to a connected memory circuit

Go to source).

Understanding Memory Problems in Multiple Sclerosis

Between 30 to 50 percent of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) will experience memory problems but the cause is uncertain. Brain lesions are the hallmark imaging sign used to diagnose MS and are often associated with memory dysfunction. However, increased MS brain lesions are not specific to memory problems and are also associated with fatigue, walking difficulty and other common MS symptoms. Previous studies that attempted to align the anatomy of lesions associated with memory problems in MS led to conflicting results.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis


Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses
Advertisement


Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, conducted a study to figure out which MS lesion locations are associated with memory issues. The team, led by Isaiah Kletenik, MD, analyzed imaging and cognitive data from 431 people with MS enrolled in the Comprehensive Longitudinal Investigation of MS at Brigham and Women's Hospital, or CLIMB study.

Mapping Brain Lesions and Memory Dysfunction

Researchers mapped white matter lesion locations from each person and tested associations between memory dysfunction and a memory circuit previously derived from strokes causing memory problems. The researchers also analyzed the MS lesion locations compared to large functional and structural brain atlases to identify unique MS memory circuits.

"In many neurologic diseases, we know what brain function will be disrupted based on the location of lesions, but in MS, the lesions are widespread making localization challenging," Kletenik said.
Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify


Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.
Advertisement

The team included researchers from the Brigham MS Center and from the Center for Brain Circuit Therapeutics led by Michael D. Fox, MD, PhD. Rohit Bakshi, MD, Bonnie Glanz, PhD, Charles Guttmann, MD, and Tanuja Chitnis, MD, collected neuroimaging and behavioral data on people with MS as part of large, ongoing studies at the Brigham MS Center. Dr. Bakshi and Dr. Guttmann developed an imaging pipeline to automatically segment MS lesions and Dr. Glanz worked with MS Center staff to perform cognitive testing for this study.

Reference :
  1. Multiple sclerosis lesions that impair memory map to a connected memory circuit - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00415-023-11907-8)
Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis

Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis


Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects nerves and can leave the affected patient completely disabled. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the ...
Amnesia

Amnesia

Amnesia, is profound memory loss caused by a physical injury inflicted on the brain, by an infection or by a ...
Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its ...
Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
Infectious Mononucleosis

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...

Latest Research News

Does Shift Work Negatively Affect Memory and Cognition?

Does Shift Work Negatively Affect Memory and Cognition?

Elevated incidences of cognitive impairment are observed in individuals who have been exposed to night shift work or rotating shift work.
Tracing Parkinson's Origin In the Gut!

Tracing Parkinson's Origin In the Gut!

Parkinson's early-stage GI symptoms shed light on auto-immune response in the gut, allowing for an early diagnosis to prevent brain damage.
Smart Swaps for Stronger Bones

Smart Swaps for Stronger Bones

New study confirms the safety of replacing red meat with legumes for bone health and protein intake.
Forget to Learn — Scientists Suggest!

Forget to Learn — Scientists Suggest!

Neuroscientists validate the concept that forgetting enhances learning through experimental findings.
Exploring the History of Infections from Antibodies Preserved in Teeth

Exploring the History of Infections from Antibodies Preserved in Teeth

Researchers demonstrated the importance of antibodies extracted from medieval human teeth, dating to the 13th – 15th centuries in studying infectious disease.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Shared Brain Circuit Links Memory Loss and Brain Lesions in Multiple Sclerosis Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests