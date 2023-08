Shared Brain Circuit Links Memory Loss and Brain Lesions in Multiple Sclerosis

Localization could be difficult in multiple sclerosis (MS) condition due to the presence of widespread lesions. The mapping of a brain circuit linked to MS-related memory loss lesions using structural imaging aids in better analysis of disease progression. This study was conducted by a team led by Isaiah Kletenik, MD at Brigham and Women's Hospital. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Multiple sclerosis lesions that impair memory map to a connected memory circuit



Understanding Memory Problems in Multiple Sclerosis

Between 30 to 50 percent of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) will experience memory problems but the cause is uncertain. Brain lesions are the hallmark imaging sign used to diagnose MS and are often associated with memory dysfunction. However, increased MS brain lesions are not specific to memory problems and are also associated with fatigue , walking difficulty and other common MS symptoms. Previous studies that attempted to align the anatomy of lesions associated with memory problems in MS led to conflicting results.