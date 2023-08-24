Shared Brain Circuit Links Memory Loss and Brain Lesions in Multiple Sclerosis

Localization could be difficult in multiple sclerosis (MS) condition due to the presence of widespread lesions. The mapping of a brain circuit linked to MS-related memory loss lesions using structural imaging aids in better analysis of disease progression. This study was conducted by a team led by Isaiah Kletenik, MD at Brigham and Women's Hospital. ( 1 ✔ ✔Trusted Source Multiple sclerosis lesions that impair memory map to a connected memory circuit Go to source ).

Mapping Brain Lesions and Memory Dysfunction

"In many neurologic diseases, we know what brain function will be disrupted based on the location of lesions, but in MS, the lesions are widespread making localization challenging," Kletenik said.

The team included researchers from the Brigham MS Center and from the Center for



Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, conducted a study to figure out which MS lesion locations are associated with memory issues. The team, led by Isaiah Kletenik, MD, analyzed imaging and cognitive data from 431 people with MS enrolled in the Comprehensive Longitudinal Investigation of MS at Brigham and Women's Hospital, or CLIMB study.Researchers mapped white matter lesion locations from each person and tested associations between memory dysfunction and a memory circuit previously derived from strokes causing memory problems. The researchers also analyzed the MS lesion locations compared to large functional and structural brain atlases to identify unique MS memory circuits.