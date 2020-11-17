Link Between Night Shift and Asthma Risk Identified

‘Permanent night shift workers are at an increased risk of moderate to severe asthma. ’

Asthma affects 339 million people worldwide.

It costs health and care services more than £1billion in the UK alone.

The study participants were aged between 37 and 72, and either in paid employment or self-employed. 83% worked regular office hours, while 17% worked shifts, around 51% included night shifts.Shift patterns comprised: never or occasional night shifts; irregular or rotating night shifts; and permanent night shifts.Some 14,238 (around 5%) of all the study participants had asthma; in 4783 (nearly 2%) symptoms were moderate to severe (based on their medications).The study analyzed the effect of working office hours with shift work on asthma diagnosis, lung function, and asthma symptoms.The study revealed aThe odds of wheeze or airway whistling were 11-18% higher among those working any of the three shift patterns.Lower lung function odds were around 20% higher in shift workers who never or rarely worked nights and in those working permanent night shifts.The odds of moderate to severe asthma were 55% higher among larks working irregular shifts, including nights.they explain.they highlight, but adapting shift work schedules to suit individual chronotype might be a worthwhile public health measure that is worth exploring further, they suggest.Source: Medindia