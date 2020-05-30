by Iswarya on  May 30, 2020 at 3:24 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Lifestyle Intervention in Kids Decreases LDL Cholesterol Level and Atherosclerosis Risk
Lifestyle intervention can decrease plasma LDL cholesterol concentration in kids. The effect was explained by changes in the quality and quantity of dietary fat and physical activity. The findings of the study are published in the European Journal of Nutrition.

The two-year follow-up study explored the effects of an individualized and family-based physical activity and dietary intervention on the plasma lipids of more than 500 Finnish children aged between 6 and 8 years at baseline. The researchers were also interested in which components of the lifestyle intervention had the greatest impact of plasma lipids.

"The LDL cholesterol concentration of children from families who participated in the lifestyle intervention was slightly reduced during the two-year follow-up, whereas no similar change was observed in children in the control group. The lifestyle intervention did not have an impact on other plasma lipids," Adjunct Professor Aino-Maija Eloranta from the University of Eastern Finland says.


The study showed that increasing the consumption of high-fat vegetable oil-based spreads and decreasing the consumption of butter-based spreads played the most important role in decreasing the LDL cholesterol concentration. Replacing high-fat milk with low-fat milk, and doing more physical activity, also explained some of the decrease in the LDL cholesterol concentration.

Having an elevated LDL cholesterol concentration in childhood may predict artery wall thickening in adulthood. The results of this newly published study thus suggest that a family-based dietary and physical activity intervention may prevent the development of atherosclerosis in adulthood.

"Individualised and family-based dietary and physical activity counseling could be integrated into the services provided by maternity clinics and school health care. This would prevent the development lifestyle diseases in the long run and, consequently, mitigate health care costs," Professor Timo Lakka from the University of Eastern Finland, the Principal Investigator of the study, says.

During the two-year follow-up, families participated in six individualized dietary and physical activity counseling sessions. The sessions were individually tailored to each family, and they focused on improving the quality of the family's diet, increasing physical activity, and reducing screen time. In addition, children were encouraged to participate in weekly after-school exercise clubs. Children's plasma lipids were analyzed at the beginning and at the end of the study.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

LDL Cholesterol Lowering Genetic Variants May Increase the Risk of Diabetes
A research study in United Kingdom has found the association of low density lipoproteins cholesterol lowering genetic variants with high risk of diabetes.
READ MORE
Dyslipidemia
Dyslipidemia is a condition due to imbalance of fats in blood. Find out more about dyslipidemia, its causes and methods to treat the condition.
READ MORE
Lowering LDL Cholesterol Benefits Heart Patients- IMPROVE-IT Study
Excess LDL cholesterol causes atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease but reducing its levels prove to benefit people with this disease.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
High Cholesterol
High cholesterol level in blood are a risk for heart disease and stroke. They get deposited in the wall of the arteries and clog the circulation posing a threat to life.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

CholesterolHigh CholesterolHeight and Weight-KidsHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksStatins