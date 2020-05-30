Blood Test as a Potential Novel Weapon in the Fight to Eliminate Malaria: Study

Major gap in the Plasmodium vivax elimination toolkit is the identification of people carrying clinically silent and undetectable liver-stage parasites, called hypnozoites. A new study developed a panel of serological exposure markers capable of classifying individuals with recent P. vivax infections who have a high possibility of harboring hypnozoites. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Medicine.



Antibodies can predict recent infections if they have the correct kinetic profile. These eight antibody responses can serve as a biomarker, identifying individuals who should be targeted with anti-hypnozoite therapy. The test offers new opportunities for improving malaria control and elimination strategies. Plasmodium vivax causes illness and death in its 'active' stage of infection, the parasite can hide as hypnozoites, a dormant stage, in the liver, and is a significant cause of 'relapsing' malaria.



These hypnozoites, undetectable with current diagnostics, can be responsible for >80% of all blood-stage infections. Identifying and targeting individuals with hypnozoites is thus essential for accelerating and achieving malaria elimination. A major gap in the P. vivax elimination toolkit is the identification of individuals carrying clinically silent and undetectable hypnozoites.



‘Plasmodium vivax is the most widespread malaria parasite worldwide, with up to two billion people at risk of infection. ’

Read More..





These eight antibody responses can serve as a biomarker, identifying individuals who should be targeted with anti-hypnozoite therapy. The test offers new opportunities for improving malaria control and elimination strategies.



Source: Eurekalert This study developed a panel of serological exposure markers capable of classifying individuals with P. vivax infections within the previous nine months who have a high likelihood of harboring hypnozoites. 1) We measured IgG antibody responses with the AlphaScreen system to 342 P. vivax proteins expressed by a wheat germ cell-free system, invented at Ehime University, in longitudinal clinical cohorts conducted in Thailand and Brazil and identified 60 candidate serological markers of exposure. 2) Candidate markers were validated using samples from year-long observational cohorts conducted in Thailand, Brazil, and the Solomon Islands and antibody responses to eight P. vivax proteins classified P. vivax infections in the previous nine months with 80% sensitivity and specificity. Mathematical models demonstrate that a serological testing and treatment strategy could reduce P. vivax prevalence by 59-69%.These eight antibody responses can serve as a biomarker, identifying individuals who should be targeted with anti-hypnozoite therapy. The test offers new opportunities for improving malaria control and elimination strategies.Source: Eurekalert These hypnozoites, undetectable with current diagnostics, can be responsible for >80% of all blood-stage infections. Identifying and targeting individuals with hypnozoites is thus essential for accelerating and achieving malaria elimination. A major gap in the P. vivax elimination toolkit is the identification of individuals carrying clinically silent and undetectable hypnozoites.

Recommended Reading Malaria Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms. READ MORE Malaria - Protection Strategies Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world. READ MORE Malaria - Waterborne Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes READ MORE World Malaria Day: ‘Zero Malaria Starts With Me' World Malaria Day is observed every year on 25th April around the world with the primary aim to highlight the global efforts taken to control malaria and to celebrate gains made over the period. The theme for this year 2019 is 'Zero Malaria Starts ... READ MORE Acute Coronary Syndrome Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart. READ MORE Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. READ MORE Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer. READ MORE Bombay Blood Group Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group. READ MORE Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs. READ MORE Thalassemia Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin. READ MORE Torsion Testis Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis. READ MORE Undescended Testicles An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles. READ MORE