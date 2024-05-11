Proactive Measures Against West Nile Virus: Tamil Nadu's Vigilance

The Tamil Nadu government's health department has initiated increased surveillance measures in several villages of Coimbatore District to prevent the spread of the West Nile Virus. This action comes in response to reported cases of the virus in neighboring districts of Kerala, where it is transmitted through mosquito bites (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
After one death in Kerala, Tamil Nadu deploys Mobile Medical Teams in 12 blocks in Coimbatore to check spread of West Nile Virus
Go to source).
‘West Nile Virus transmission by Culex mosquitoes puts Tamil Nadu on high alert. #westnilevirus #publichealth #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Advertisement
Deployment of Mobile Medical Teams (MMT) for ScreeningTo bolster efforts against the West Nile Virus, the Coimbatore District Health Department has deployed 12 Mobile Medical Teams (MMT) to screen residents across 12 blocks. These teams are tasked with identifying individuals exhibiting symptoms such as fever and influenza, which are indicative of a possible West Nile Virus infection.
Advertisement
Symptoms and Severity of the West Nile VirusThe West Nile Virus is transmitted primarily by Culex mosquitoes and can lead to severe symptoms including high fever, stiff neck, headache, disorientation, stupor, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, coma, paralysis, and even death in some cases. Prompt medical intervention is crucial to prevent the progression of the disease, as delayed treatment can result in debilitating consequences.
Advertisement
Expert Insights and Health Department ResponseDr. R. Ramanandan, a Microbiology Professor, emphasized the urgency of administering proper medication to West Nile Virus patients to prevent worsening of their condition. He highlighted the potential for paralysis and fatality if treatment is not initiated promptly.
Dr. P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services, affirmed the department's proactive approach in screening patients with fever in Coimbatore District, particularly in light of recent fatalities and hospitalizations in Kerala. Circulars have been disseminated to all district health officers to conduct screenings for the virus in patients presenting with fever at Primary Health Centres across the state.
The swift action taken by the Tamil Nadu health department underscores the importance of proactive surveillance and response measures in combating infectious diseases such as the West Nile Virus. By deploying Mobile Medical Teams and implementing screening protocols, authorities aim to mitigate the spread of the virus and safeguard public health in the region.
Reference:
- After one death in Kerala, Tamil Nadu deploys Mobile Medical Teams in 12 blocks in Coimbatore to check spread of West Nile Virus - (https://www.deshsewak.org/english/news/157150)
Source-Medindia