by Iswarya on  May 30, 2020 at 1:04 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Assessing Cancer Diagnosis in Kids with Birth Defects
Children with birth defects are at higher risk of cancer. However, it has not been assessed whether the type of cancer, the age at which they are diagnosed, or the extent of cancer spread at the time of diagnosis, is different for kids with birth defects than kids without birth defects. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cancer.

In this study led by Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital, researchers compared about 13,000 children with cancer but no birth defects with nearly 1,600 children with cancer and one or more birth defects.

"We investigated 28 different types of cancer by analyzing data from population-based registries in four U.S. states. For eight cancer types, we saw differences in the frequencies of those cancers when comparing children with birth defects and children without," said first author Dr.


Jeremy Schraw, instructor of pediatric oncology and part of the Center for Epidemiology and Population Health at Baylor.

The group of children with birth defects in this study did not include those with syndromes caused by chromosomal or single-gene alterations, such as Down syndrome or neurofibromatosis, whose increased cancer risk has been previously studied.

The researchers found that acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common childhood cancer in the general pediatric population (24.5 percent), constituted a smaller proportion of diagnoses (12.4 percent) in children with birth defects. On the other hand, among children with birth defects, larger proportions of tumors were of embryonic origin, including neuroblastoma (12.5 percent vs. 8.2 percent) and hepatoblastoma (5 percent vs. 1.3 percent).

Regarding the age of diagnosis, the researchers found that the majority of these cancers were diagnosed 1 to 2 years earlier in children with birth defects than in children without.

Schraw and his colleagues also looked at the stage of cancer at diagnosis to address the possibility that cancers were diagnosed earlier in children with birth defects a result of the children getting more medical attention due to their condition, and during checkups, cancer was found incidentally. If this were the case, the researchers expected that cancers in children with birth defects would more often be at an earlier stage at diagnosis than cancers in the general pediatric population.

"When we looked at the cancer stage at diagnosis, we found that, for the most part, there was no trend toward the earlier stage at diagnosis in children with birth defects," said Schraw, who also is a member of Baylor's Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center. "This suggests that increased medical surveillance alone does not explain the earlier age at diagnosis in children with birth defects."

"We hope that this research can inform future studies that will help us better understand cancer risk in children with birth defects," said corresponding author Dr. Philip Lupo, associate professor of pediatric hematology and oncology and member of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor. He also is the director of the Childhood Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention Program at Texas Children's Hospital. "However, it should be noted that while children with birth defects are more likely to develop cancer, their overall risk remains low."

"If we understand better the link between birth defects and cancer, we might be able to identify which of these children have a uniquely high risk of cancer and need surveillance," said co-author Dr. Sharon Plon, professor of pediatric oncology and of molecular and human genetics at Baylor. She also is a member of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Childhood Cancer
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.
READ MORE
International Childhood Cancer Day - Even One Child’s Death Is Not Acceptable
International Childhood Cancer Day is observed globally on the 15th of February to raise awareness about childhood cancer, support children and their families battling cancer and fight for equal access to treatment for all.
READ MORE
Genetic Profiling Predicts Breast Cancer Risk in Childhood Cancer Survivors
Genetic profiling can help identify female childhood cancer survivors at risk of developing breast cancer at a later age. Early identification of these cases can help develop suitable preventive strategies.
READ MORE
New Tool Helps Identify Childhood Cancer Genes
A new computational algorithm called iExCN has been developed that helps predict cancer genes based on genome-wide copy-number and gene expression data
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyHeight and Weight-KidsCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant