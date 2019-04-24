World Malaria Day: ‘Zero Malaria Starts With Me''

Highlights:
What is Malaria? Malaria
is a life-threatening disease that is spread to humans through infected
mosquito bites. The most common symptoms of malaria are fever, chills, and
flu-like illness. The disease is usually lethal if left untreated.
History of World Malaria
Day
World Malaria Day was founded by
the 60th session of the World Health Assembly in May 2007, which is a
regulatory body of the World Health Organization, constituting of 194 member
states.
‘On this World Malaria Day 2019, WHO’s ‘Zero malaria starts with me’ campaign aims to keep malaria high on the political agenda, gather additional resources, and empower communities to take extra efforts to prevent and control this deadly mosquito-borne disease.’
World Malaria Day was established
to provide knowledge and information about the causes and spread of Malaria, as
well as to provide technical and financial assistance to anti-malaria campaigns
across the globe.
Facts and Statistics on Malaria
- The global tally of new malaria
cases every year exceeds 216 million
- WHO report 2018 reveals that more
than half the world's population are at risk of acquiring malaria, with over 400,000 deaths in 2017
- More than 430,000 people die from
malaria each year; often young kids under five years of age
- Malaria kills a child every two
minutes
- WHO African Region carries a
disproportionately high percentage of the global malaria burden
- India has the highest number of
malaria cases after Africa
How Can We Raise Awareness About Malaria?
There are several World Malaria
Day activities to contribute to the global efforts towards malaria eradication
.
Following some of the significant and effective events listed below could help
your village, city or community, free from malaria.
- Urge your family, friends, and
neighbors who live in the mosquito-infested area to use mosquito nets
- Volunteer for any global awareness
campaign along with any hospital or non-government organization (NGO) for
eliminating malaria by handing out leaflets or
educational material at public events
- Interact with the local public
representatives and administrative officials, to assure that the war
against malaria remains high on the government's agenda
- Make a personal donation or have
your friends sponsor you in a personal challenge
- Join and promote various malaria
campaigns on social media accounts — Pledge for your support in
eradicating malaria by joining hashtag campaigns such as #worldmalariaday,
#endmalaria, etc
Tips to Prevent Malaria1. Use Mosquito Nets:
Keep your family safe from mosquitoes by using mosquito
nets
over your bed, as it not only ensures 100 percent protection, but also is a
chemical-free way to keep mosquitoes at bay.
2. Close Your Shutters/ Windows after Sunset:
Mosquitoes enter your home mostly
late in the evening. So, make sure your windows and doors are shut tightly
after the sunset. You can also fit your windows with nets.
3. Wear Full Clothes:
Till the mosquito-based disease
period is over, don't jump into the summer clothes and consider wearing light
colored full sleeves clothes.
4. Keep Your Surroundings Clean:
Ensure your home is mopped daily
and get rid of stagnant water pools at the earliest can help keep mosquitoes
away.
5. Apply Malaria Repellents:
Mosquito repellents protect us
from mosquito bites. So, you can use an insect repellent on your skin and
clothes to repel mosquitoes.
Conclusion
Empower people across the world to
make a personal commitment to save millions of lives, and help economies and
communities to thrive by ending malaria. On this World Malaria Day, join
the battle against this debilitating, but preventable disease.
