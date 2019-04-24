medindia
World Malaria Day: ‘Zero Malaria Starts With Me''
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

World Malaria Day: ‘Zero Malaria Starts With Me'

Written by Iswarya
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 24, 2019 at 2:35 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Malaria Day is observed on the 25th of April every year
  • The main aim of the campaign is to provide education and understanding of malaria as a preventable global scourge and a curable disease
  • The theme for 2019 is 'Zero Malaria Starts With Me'
World Malaria Day is observed annually on 25th April around the world with the primary aim to increase global efforts for controlling malaria epidemic.
World Malaria Day: ‘Zero Malaria Starts With Me'

World Malaria Day theme for the year 2019 is 'Zero Malaria Starts With Me.'

What is Malaria?

Malaria is a life-threatening disease that is spread to humans through infected mosquito bites. The most common symptoms of malaria are fever, chills, and flu-like illness. The disease is usually lethal if left untreated.

History of World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day was founded by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly in May 2007, which is a regulatory body of the World Health Organization, constituting of 194 member states.

World Malaria Day was established to provide knowledge and information about the causes and spread of Malaria, as well as to provide technical and financial assistance to anti-malaria campaigns across the globe.

Facts and Statistics on Malaria

  • The global tally of new malaria cases every year exceeds 216 million
  • WHO report 2018 reveals that more than half the world's population are at risk of acquiring malaria, with over 400,000 deaths in 2017
  • More than 430,000 people die from malaria each year; often young kids under five years of age
  • Malaria kills a child every two minutes
  • WHO African Region carries a disproportionately high percentage of the global malaria burden
  • India has the highest number of malaria cases after Africa

How Can We Raise Awareness About Malaria?

There are several World Malaria Day activities to contribute to the global efforts towards malaria eradication. Following some of the significant and effective events listed below could help your village, city or community, free from malaria.
  • Urge your family, friends, and neighbors who live in the mosquito-infested area to use mosquito nets
  • Volunteer for any global awareness campaign along with any hospital or non-government organization (NGO) for eliminating malaria by handing out leaflets or educational material at public events
  • Interact with the local public representatives and administrative officials, to assure that the war against malaria remains high on the government's agenda
  • Make a personal donation or have your friends sponsor you in a personal challenge
  • Join and promote various malaria campaigns on social media accounts — Pledge for your support in eradicating malaria by joining hashtag campaigns such as #worldmalariaday, #endmalaria, etc

Tips to Prevent Malaria

1. Use Mosquito Nets:

Keep your family safe from mosquitoes by using mosquito nets over your bed, as it not only ensures 100 percent protection, but also is a chemical-free way to keep mosquitoes at bay.

2. Close Your Shutters/ Windows after Sunset:

Mosquitoes enter your home mostly late in the evening. So, make sure your windows and doors are shut tightly after the sunset. You can also fit your windows with nets.

3. Wear Full Clothes:

Till the mosquito-based disease period is over, don't jump into the summer clothes and consider wearing light colored full sleeves clothes.

4. Keep Your Surroundings Clean:

Ensure your home is mopped daily and get rid of stagnant water pools at the earliest can help keep mosquitoes away.

5. Apply Malaria Repellents:

Mosquito repellents protect us from mosquito bites. So, you can use an insect repellent on your skin and clothes to repel mosquitoes.

Conclusion

Empower people across the world to make a personal commitment to save millions of lives, and help economies and communities to thrive by ending malaria. On this World Malaria Day, join the battle against this debilitating, but preventable disease.

References :
  1. World Malaria Day 2019 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-malaria-day/world-malaria-day-2019)
  2. World Malaria Day - (https://endmalaria.org/events/world-malaria-day)
  3. World Malaria Day 2019 | #ZeroMalariaStartsWithMe - (http://gbchealth.org/world-malaria-day-2019-zeromalariastartswithme/)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Mosquito Diseases - Dangers of Malaria

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about dangers of malaria

New Molecule to Fight Malaria Developed

A new laboratory-synthesized molecule based in natural compounds found in marine gliding bacteria - known as marinoquinolines - is a strong candidate for the development of a new antimalarial drug.

Interesting Facts and Statistics about Malaria

Malaria is endemic to many parts of the world. Many lack basic knowledge about preventive measures or medications to fight malaria. Learn about some useful and interesting malaria facts.

Drug-treated Bed Nets to Slow Down Malaria

Coating mosquito bed nets with atovaquone helps to decrease malarial infections. This medication "cures" the mosquito, so it can't spread the disease.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

More News on:

Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Fever Malaria - Protection Strategies 

What's New on Medindia

Benefits of Celery

Parry-Romberg Syndrome

World Meningitis Day: ''Life After Meningitis''
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive