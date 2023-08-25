Toxic PFAS Chemical Hazard To Asian Americans

People routinely come into contact with PFAS (per and polyfluoroalkyl compounds) in daily life, and these exposures have negative impact on their health(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
"Forever Chemicals" Called PFAS Show Up in Your Food, Clothes, and Home
Go to source).
PFA exposure among Asian Americans is much higher than other racial groups, researchers report in Environmental Science and Technology.
PFAS are a family of thousands of synthetic chemicals also known as "toxic forever" chemicals. They are used in everyday products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water
Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) Factsheet
Go to source).
Toxic PFAS Alert- Asian Americans At High RiskThe scientists from the Mount Sinai Health System found that Asian Americans had a significantly higher PFAS exposure than all other US ethnic or racial groups and that the median exposure score for Asian Americans was 89 percent higher than for non-Hispanic whites.
"These disparities are hidden if we use a one-size-fits-all approach to quantifying everyone's exposure burden. In order to advance precision environmental health, we need to optimally and equitably quantify exposure burden to PFAS mixtures, to ensure that our exposure burden metric used is fair and informative for all people," Liu added.
This is the first time that researchers accounted for complex exposure sources of different groups of people to calculate a person's exposure burden to PFAS. The Joe Biden administration in the US has allocated $9 billion to PFAS clean-up, and in March 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first enforceable federal standards to regulate PFAS contamination in public drinking water.
In the future, Liu's team plans to incorporate toxicity information on each PFAS chemical into exposure burden scoring, to further evaluate disparities in toxicity-informed exposure burden in vulnerable groups and population subgroups.--IANS
