About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Are Fortified Foods the Solution to Meeting Daily Nutrient Needs?

by Karishma Abhishek on Oct 16 2024 8:37 PM

Are Fortified Foods the Solution to Meeting Daily Nutrient Needs?
Impact of fortified foods and dietary supplements on the total nutrient intakes and their adequacy among Japanese adults has been explored by a study led by Professor Keiko Asakura and Assistant Professor Minami Sugimoto of the Faculty of Medicine at Toho University, published in the journal BMC Nutrition ().
Researchers sought to understand whether these foods and supplements played a significant role in helping individuals meet their nutritional needs.

Low-cost Paper-based Technology can Sense Iron Levels in Fortified Foods
Low-cost Paper-based Technology can Sense Iron Levels in Fortified Foods
New study develops an affordable and reliable paper-based sensor to detect iron levels in fortified foods.
Researchers collected dietary data from 392 Japanese adults aged 20 to 69, through four-day dietary records. Nutrient intake was measured both with and without considering the consumption of fortified foods and supplements.

Participants who consumed at least one fortified food or dietary supplement during the recording period were classified as "users."

The study then calculated the proportion of participants whose nutrient intakes fell below the Estimated Average Requirements (EAR) or exceeded the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) as defined in Japanese dietary guidelines.

Cooking Method Influences Nutrient Retention of Fortified Foods
Cooking Method Influences Nutrient Retention of Fortified Foods
Depending on the preparation method, a high percentage of fortified Vitamin A is retained in eggs and corn flour.

Fortified Foods — Key to Nutrient Health or Risk of Excess?

Among the 122 identified users of fortified foods and/or dietary supplements (31% of participants), fortified foods contributed less than 4%, and supplements contributed less than 21% to the total intake for the 25 examined nutrients.

Users were more likely to meet the EAR for six nutrients in their base diet and nine nutrients when considering total intake. Additionally, among users, there was a notable decrease in the proportion of participants below the EAR by at least 10% for five specific nutrients.

Advertisement
Vitamin D Fortified Food to Reduce Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis in Scotland
Vitamin D Fortified Food to Reduce Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis in Scotland
Medical experts believe fortifying Scotland's food supply with vitamin D could tackle high MS levels in the absence of regular sunshine.
Despite the benefits, no nutrient intake in either users or non-users exceeded the UL when considering only base diets.

However, 2% of the users of fortified foods and dietary supplements exceeded the UL for vitamin B6 in their total intake. This highlighted a slight risk of overconsumption of this specific nutrient among supplement users.

Advertisement
High Vitamin D Levels can Lower Colon Cancer Risk
High Vitamin D Levels can Lower Colon Cancer Risk
Vitamin D rich diet is not only beneficial for bone health, but can also reduce the risk of developing colorectal or colon cancer.
In conclusion, fortified foods and dietary supplements improved the nutritional intake of Japanese adults, , particularly in meeting the recommended levels for several key nutrients.

However, these foods and supplements must be consumed carefully to avoid exceeding the safe limits for certain nutrients, like vitamin B6.

Reference:
  1. Contribution of fortified foods and dietary supplements to total nutrient intakes and their adequacy in Japanese adults - (https://bmcnutr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40795-024-00935-w)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement