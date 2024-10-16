The Hidden Layers of Emotion Recognition

Did You Know?

Emotion recognition improves by 20% when cultural and contextual information is considered. #emotion #emotionrecognition ’

Understanding the Situation Affects How We Recognize Emotions

Recognizing an Emotion is Part of Our Overall Impression of a Person

Background Information is Included in the Assessment

I Expect You to Be Happy, So I See You Smile: A Multidimensional Account of Emotion Attribution - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/phpr.13113)

Emotion recognition is not solely based on facial expressions but involves a complex process where physical traits, cultural context, and background information contribute to forming an impression of a person. This comprehensive view is supported by research from Dr. Leda Berio and Professor Albert Newen at Ruhr University Bochum, emphasizing that emotion recognition is part of a broader person impression formation, as published in the journal( ).In the 1970s, the theory was put forward that the face is the window to our emotions. Researcher Paul Ekman described basic emotions such as fear, anger, disgust, joy, and sadness using typical facial expressions, which were found to be similar across all cultures.“However, in recent years it’s become increasingly obvious that there are many situations in life where a typical facial expression is not necessarily the key piece of information that guides our assessment of other people’s feelings,” points out Newen and cites the following example: “People almost universally rate a typical facial expression of fear as anger when they have the background knowledge that the assessed person’s been turned away by a waiter even though they’d demonstrably reserved a table.”In such a situation,even if their facial expression would typically be attributed to a different emotion. “In addition, we can sometimes recognize emotions even without seeing the face; for example, the fear experienced by a person who’s being attacked by a snarling dog, even though we only see them from behind in a stance of freeze or fright,” illustrates Berio.Berio and Newen propose that recognizing emotions is a sub-process of our ability to form an overall impression of a person.In doing so, people are guided by certain characteristics of the other person, for example, physical appearance characteristics such as skin color, age, and gender, cultural characteristics such as clothing and attractiveness as well as situational characteristics such as facial expression, gestures, and posture.Based on such characteristics, people tend to quickly assess others and immediately associate social status and even certain personality traits with them.These associations dictate“If we perceive a person as a woman and they show a negative emotion, we’re more likely to attribute the emotion to fear, whereas with a man it’s more likely to be read as anger,” as Berio points out.In addition to the perception of characteristics and initial associations, we also hold detailed person images that we use as background information for individuals in our social circle – family members, friends, and colleagues.“If a family member suffers from Parkinson’s, we learn to assess the typical facial expression of this person, which seems to indicate anger, as neutral, because we are aware that a rigid facial expression is part of the disease,” says Berio.The background information also includes person models of typical occupational groups. “We hold stereotypical assumptions about the social roles and responsibilities of for example doctors, students, and workmen,” says Newen.“We generally perceive doctors as less emotional, for example, which changes the way we assess their emotions.”In other words, people make use of the wealth of characteristics and background knowledge to assess the emotion of another person. Only in rare cases do they read the emotion from a person’s facial expression alone.“All this has implications for emotion recognition using artificial intelligence (AI): It will only be a reliable option when AI doesn’t rely solely on facial expressions, which is what most systems currently do,” says Newen.Source-Eurekalert