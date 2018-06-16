medindia
High Vitamin D Levels can Lower Colon Cancer Risk

by Hannah Joy on  June 16, 2018 at 9:52 AM Cancer News
Consuming a diet rich in Vitamin D can improve bone health and can also lower the risk of colorectal or colon cancer, reveals a new study.
Compared to participants with circulating vitamin D concentrations considered sufficient for bone health, people with deficient concentrations of the vitamin had a 31 per cent higher risk of colon cancer.

Similarly, concentrations above bone health sufficiency were associated with a 22 per cent lower risk. However, risk did not continue to decline at the highest concentrations.

"Currently, health agencies do not recommend vitamin D for the prevention of colorectal cancer," said Marji L. McCullough, epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society.

"This study adds new information that agencies can use when reviewing evidence for vitamin D guidance and suggests that the concentrations recommended for bone health may be lower than would be optimal for colorectal cancer prevention," he added.

According to the researchers, optimal vitamin D concentrations for colorectal cancer prevention may be higher than the current National Academy of Medicine recommendations, which are based only on bone health.

The study, published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, included data from 5,700 colorectal cancer cases and 7,100 controls.

Further, the association was noticeably stronger in women than men at concentrations above bone health sufficiency, the researchers said.

Vitamin D can be obtained in the diet, particularly from fortified foods, from supplements, and from sun exposure. However, experts recommend vitamin D be obtained through diet whenever possible because excessive ultraviolet radiation is a major risk factor for skin cancer.



Source: IANS
Related Links

Girls with High Levels of Vitamin D are Stronger than Boys

Girls with High Levels of Vitamin D are Stronger than Boys

Girls are stronger than boys if they have higher levels of vitamin D. Muscle strength of girls depends on how much Vitamin D they have in their blood.

Larger Waistlines May Increase Vitamin D Deficiency Risk

Larger Waistlines May Increase Vitamin D Deficiency Risk

Larger waistlines and higher levels of abdominal fat are linked to increased risk of vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D levels are lower in individuals with higher levels of abdominal fat.

Link Between Vitamin D Status and Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in UK Children

Link Between Vitamin D Status and Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in UK Children

Vitamin D related genetic variants may increase the risk of liver damage in children diagnosed with the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Genetic and nutritional factors may influence the progression and development of the disease.

Link Between High Serum Vitamin D and Lower Cholesterol Levels in Children

Link Between High Serum Vitamin D and Lower Cholesterol Levels in Children

Vitamin D may improve plasma lipid levels. Children with high serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels had lower plasma total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Rickets

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

