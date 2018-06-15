Girls with High Levels of Vitamin D are Stronger than Boys

Font : A- A+



Girls who had higher levels of vitamin D were found to be much stronger than boys, as they have more muscle strength reveals a new study.

Girls with High Levels of Vitamin D are Stronger than Boys



"We also found that girls were stronger if their Vitamin D level was more than 50 nanomoles per litre. The most surprising finding was that this difference was only evident in girls and not in boys," said lead author Rada Faris Al-Jwadi from the University of Southern Denmark.



‘Girls are stronger than boys if they have higher Vitamin D levels, i.e., levels more than 50 nmol/L.’ However, the study reported in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, offers no explanation for the difference between boys and girls.



But other studies on children and adults have shown that vitamin D increases the levels of IGF-I, a growth factor that increases muscle strength.



However, the IGF-I level is different in boys and girls which could be part of the explanation.



"We can't, based on our data, conclude that girls will get stronger muscles if they got more vitamin D through their food, as supplement pills or because of more sun exposure which are some of the most important sources of Vitamin D. Even though, our association could mean exactly that," said Henrik Thybo Christesen, Professor at the varsity.



The study, published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, included 499 children aged five years.



In a hand grip strength test meant for children, girls with low vitamin D have a 70 percent increased risk of being among the lowest 10 percent.



The study showed no association with vitamin D levels in mothers during pregnancy or in the umbilical cord at birth. This leads to the conclusion that there is no prenatal programming effect of muscle strength.



"We are talking about a more immediate effect of Vitamin D," Jwadi said.







Source: IANS Advertisement "We also found that girls were stronger if their Vitamin D level was more than 50 nanomoles per litre. The most surprising finding was that this difference was only evident in girls and not in boys," said lead author Rada Faris Al-Jwadi from the University of Southern Denmark.However, the study reported in theoffers no explanation for the difference between boys and girls.But other studies on children and adults have shown that vitamin D increases the levels of IGF-I, a growth factor that increases muscle strength.However, the IGF-I level is different in boys and girls which could be part of the explanation."We can't, based on our data, conclude that girls will get stronger muscles if they got more vitamin D through their food, as supplement pills or because of more sun exposure which are some of the most important sources of Vitamin D. Even though, our association could mean exactly that," said Henrik Thybo Christesen, Professor at the varsity.The study, published inincluded 499 children aged five years.In a hand grip strength test meant for children, girls with low vitamin D have a 70 percent increased risk of being among the lowest 10 percent.The study showed no association with vitamin D levels in mothers during pregnancy or in the umbilical cord at birth. This leads to the conclusion that there is no prenatal programming effect of muscle strength."We are talking about a more immediate effect of Vitamin D," Jwadi said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: