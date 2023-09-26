Apple Watch Series 9 - Next-Gen Tool For Digital Health

The recently released Apple Watch series 9 offers a wide range of health advantages, from basic metabolic health monitoring to intelligent capabilities to assist mental health and the new double tap functionality (tapping thumb and fore-fingertips) to control apps without touching the watch.



Apple Watch Series 9 helps Monitor Health at your Fingertips!

The Covid-19 pandemic taught millions of us the importance of remain healthy in our busy lives and Apple Watch, which offers myriad of health benefits, has become an integral part of those who want to stay active, monitor their health and can get help in an emergency situation.