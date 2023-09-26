About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Apple Watch Series 9 - Next-Gen Tool For Digital Health

by Hemalatha Manikandan on September 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM
Apple Watch Series 9 - Next-Gen Tool For Digital Health

The recently released Apple Watch series 9 offers a wide range of health advantages, from basic metabolic health monitoring to intelligent capabilities to assist mental health and the new double tap functionality (tapping thumb and fore-fingertips) to control apps without touching the watch.

Apple Watch Series 9 helps Monitor Health at your Fingertips!

The Covid-19 pandemic taught millions of us the importance of remain healthy in our busy lives and Apple Watch, which offers myriad of health benefits, has become an integral part of those who want to stay active, monitor their health and can get help in an emergency situation.

Beyond health, the newly-launched Apple Watch series 9 is enabled by powerful new custom silicon, a brighter display, a new double tap gesture to control your watch with just one hand, faster on-device Siri that can securely access your health data, Precision Finding for iPhone, and new integration with Home-Pod.

As usual, you can make and receive calls and messages, control your music, set a timer, and even pay for things right from your wrist. Let us find out why Apple Watch series 9 is your companion 24/7 -- at home and on-the-go.
The wearable runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health. One of the most talked-about feature is Double Tap that controls the primary button in an app so it can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, or snooze an alarm. With this gesture, you can easily control Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display.

You need to tap the index finger and thumb of the watch hand together twice to quickly and conveniently perform many of the most common actions on Apple Watch Series 9. The gesture can be used to answer and end a phone call, and even to take a photo with the Camera Remote on Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 9 - Smart Ally in Health Monitoring

Double tap will also open the Smart Stack from the watch face, and another double tap will scroll through widgets in the stack. This new double tap gesture is enabled by the faster Neural Engine in Apple Watch Series 9, which processes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor with a new machine learning algorithm.

The algorithm detects the unique signature of tiny wrist movements and changes in blood flow when the index finger and thumb perform a double tap. For the first time on Apple Watch, Siri requests can be processed on device. For requests that do not require information from the internet, such as starting a workout or setting a timer, Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks, resulting in quicker and more reliable responses.

Now, Siri can be used to access data from the Health app for health- and fitness-related queries. For example, you can ask how many hours of sleep you had the previous night, for progress on closing Activity rings, or about your blood glucose level if you have a connected monitor. You can also make Siri requests on Apple Watch Series 9 to log health data such as weight, period, or medications taken.

Track your Health with the New Apple Watch Series 9

Another interesting feature this time on Apple Watch is to find a lost iPhone. The S9 SiP custom Apple silicon includes a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip to enable Precision Finding for the iPhone 15 series, which has the same chip. Precision Finding on Apple Watch will provide distance and direction, as well as visual, haptic, and audio guidance to a misplaced iPhone, even if it is in a different room.

Also, when you get within 4 metres of a Home-Pod playing audio, Apple Watch Series 9 will launch Now Playing to control the media. This time, the maximum brightness of the Apple Watch Series 9 display is up to 2,000 nits -- double that of Series 8 -- which makes it easier to read text in bright sunlight. For dark rooms or early mornings, the display can also lower to just one nit so as not to disturb people around.

The watchOS 10 brings a new visual language to apps to see more information at a glance, a new Smart Stack to show relevant widgets right when they're needed, and delightful new watch faces. You also get the ability to measure time spent in daylight using the ambient light sensor to help reduce the risk of myopia.

It allows Bluetooth connectivity for power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors for cyclists, unlocks new metrics and Workout Views, and cycling workouts will automatically show up as a Live Activity on iPhone and utilize the full screen. With watchOS 10, you also get new watch faces: Snoopy, Palette, and Solar Analog.

For the first time, you can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900 and Apple Watch SE is available for Rs 29,900. Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminium case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases — along with new Sport Loop band.

Source: IANS
