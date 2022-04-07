About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Apple Watch Series 8 can Now Detect Fever

by Adeline Dorcas on July 4, 2022 at 7:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Apple Watch Series 8 can Now Detect Fever

Your smart watch can now be your thermometer. A new feature added to Apple Watch series 8 can now detect if you are running a fever.

Can New Apple Watch Series Detect Fever?

The upcoming Apple Watch should be able to detect a spike in body temperature, and then ask you to use a thermometer, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Majority of Indians Have Fever, Tiredness, Dry Cough

Majority of Indians Have Fever, Tiredness, Dry Cough


Bulk of Indians have accepted feeling symptoms like fever, tiredness, dry cough, cold, nasal congestion and running nose prompting them to go for COVID-19 test.
Advertisement


"The feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that's aimed at extreme sports athletes," he said.

The upcoming lower-end Apple Watch SE is not going to have this health feature.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes the body temperature sensor will make its debut later this year.
Face Masks Do Not Increase Body Temperature During Exercises: Study

Face Masks Do Not Increase Body Temperature During Exercises: Study


Exercising with a face mask on does not boost body temperature or heart rate during exercises, finds a study.
Advertisement

Previous reports suggested the sensor could also be used for fertility tracking -- shifts in body temperature could help someone determine when they're more likely to get pregnant.

The watchOS 9 will also bring new features, including an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind Afib History feature, an all-new Medications app and more.

"This fall, watchOS 9 takes the Apple Watch experience to the next level with scientifically validated insights across fitness, sleep, and heart health, while providing users more creative ways to make their Apple Watch their own," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said last month.

The company said that watchOS 9 brings sleep stages to the Sleep app and a new FDA-cleared AFib History feature that provides deeper insights into a user's condition.

With watchOS 9, users who are diagnosed with Afib can turn on the Afib History feature and access important information, including an estimate of how frequently a user's heart rhythm shows signs of AFib, providing deeper insights into their condition.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month granted approval to a software, developed by Neurology company Rune Labs, that helps people with Parkinson's disease track their symptoms through Apple Watch.

Source: IANS
World’s First Tiny Probe can See and Take Body Temperatures Developed

World’s First Tiny Probe can See and Take Body Temperatures Developed


New tiny probe developed allows researchers to: better understand how hyperthermia develops; test new medical treatments; or investigate the toxicology impacts of drug-taking.
Advertisement

New Fever Alarm Armband

New Fever Alarm Armband


A printable armband that monitors vital signs including temperature, heart rate and sounds an alarm in case of high body temperature has been developed by researchers.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
View all
Recommended Reading
Apple Cider VinegarApple Cider Vinegar
Fat Burning FruitsFat Burning Fruits
Fat-Burning Foods for MenFat-Burning Foods for Men
Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions
FeverFever
Health Benefits of Eating ApplesHealth Benefits of Eating Apples
Q FeverQ Fever
Sick Building SyndromeSick Building Syndrome
Your Winter Dietary EssentialsYour Winter Dietary Essentials
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions Q Fever Apple Cider Vinegar Fever Your Winter Dietary Essentials Health Benefits of Eating Apples Sick Building Syndrome Fat Burning Fruits Fat-Burning Foods for Men 

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals Drug - Food Interactions Noscaphene (Noscapine) Color Blindness Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Find a Hospital Find a Doctor Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close