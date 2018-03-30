Apollo Hospitals And NHS Collaborate To Provide Radiologists Short in UK

To help National Health Service (NHS) UK cope up with the shortage of skilled radiologists, the Apollo hospital will send a few of their radiologists to train and assist NHS.

Through the partnership, Apollo Radiology International (ARI), a specialty division of the Group, will provide opportunities to Indian radiologists to work for fixed terms in the UK.



‘As part of this collaboration between NHS and Apollo hospital, eligible Indian radiologists will work and get trained in the NHS partner hospitals for a three year period. This will also involve providing a general radiology service to the UK hospital and at the same time getting sub-specialty training in their area of interest.’ "We are delighted to have partnered with the Royal College of Radiologists and Health Education England to enhance multifold the availability of trained radiologists in the NHS and Indian health system," Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a statement.



The partnership envisages to help address the shortage of skilled radiologists in the UK NHS system.



"This partnership will ensure that Indian radiologists get an opportunity to enhance their skills through exposure to the NHS system," said Nicola Strickland, President of RCR.



As part of the collaboration, eligible Indian radiologists will work and get trained in the NHS partner hospitals for a three year period.



The job will involve providing a general radiology service to the UK hospital and at the same time getting subspecialty training in their area of interest.



