Apollo Hospitals And NHS Collaborate To Provide Radiologists Short in UK

Font : A- A+



To help National Health Service (NHS) UK cope up with the shortage of skilled radiologists, the Apollo hospital will send a few of their radiologists to train and assist NHS.

Apollo Hospitals And NHS Collaborate To Provide Radiologists Short in UK



Through the partnership, Apollo Radiology International (ARI), a specialty division of the Group, will provide opportunities to Indian radiologists to work for fixed terms in the UK.



‘As part of this collaboration between NHS and Apollo hospital, eligible Indian radiologists will work and get trained in the NHS partner hospitals for a three year period. This will also involve providing a general radiology service to the UK hospital and at the same time getting sub-specialty training in their area of interest.’ "We are delighted to have partnered with the Royal College of Radiologists and Health Education England to enhance multifold the availability of trained radiologists in the NHS and Indian health system," Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a statement.



The partnership envisages to help address the shortage of skilled radiologists in the UK NHS system.



"This partnership will ensure that Indian radiologists get an opportunity to enhance their skills through exposure to the NHS system," said Nicola Strickland, President of RCR.



As part of the collaboration, eligible Indian radiologists will work and get trained in the NHS partner hospitals for a three year period.



The job will involve providing a general radiology service to the UK hospital and at the same time getting subspecialty training in their area of interest.



Source: IANS Through the partnership, Apollo Radiology International (ARI), a specialty division of the Group, will provide opportunities to Indian radiologists to work for fixed terms in the UK."We are delighted to have partnered with the Royal College of Radiologists and Health Education England to enhance multifold the availability of trained radiologists in the NHS and Indian health system," Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a statement.The partnership envisages to help address the shortage of skilled radiologists in the UK NHS system."This partnership will ensure that Indian radiologists get an opportunity to enhance their skills through exposure to the NHS system," said Nicola Strickland, President of RCR.As part of the collaboration, eligible Indian radiologists will work and get trained in the NHS partner hospitals for a three year period.The job will involve providing a general radiology service to the UK hospital and at the same time getting subspecialty training in their area of interest.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

by Rishika Gupta on March 30, 2018 at 1:49 PM Hospital News