medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

New Drug for Malaria may Target the Mosquitoes Not the Parasite

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 30, 2018 at 2:46 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new anti-malaria drug has the potential to kill mosquitoes, unlike existing drugs that target the parasite. A research team at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) demonstrates the potential impact of ivermectin.
New Drug for Malaria may Target the Mosquitoes Not the Parasite
New Drug for Malaria may Target the Mosquitoes Not the Parasite

The team, working in partnership with the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other colleagues from around the world, carried out a randomized controlled trial in western Kenya. The results of the study show that adding high doses of ivermectin, an endectocide class of drug, to the antimalarial dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine (DP) had a major and prolonged effect on mosquito mortality.

Dr. Menno Smit (LSTM) is first author on the paper. He said: "This is an entirely novel type of intervention which could be added to community-wide campaigns with antimalarial drugs, such as mass drug administration and seasonal malaria chemoprevention, to kill both mosquitoes and parasites. We worked with colleagues from Imperial College London, who used our results in a mathematical model, which predicts that the addition of high dose ivermectin increases the impact on malaria reduction by potentially as much as 61 percent."

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug and in lower doses is widely used in the treatment of other tropical diseases. It has safely been used in doses up to 10 times the standard dose. The team evaluated doses that were predicted to give drug levels that were 2 times and 4 times higher than the standard dose. They combined it with the malaria drug DP which is routinely used in mass drug administration in many malaria endemic countries. They found that three-day courses of ivermectin 300 and 600 mcg/kg/day were safe and routinely killed mosquitoes feeding on the blood of the treated individuals for at least 28 days post-treatment. These results suggest that ivermectin has the potential to become a novel tool for malaria control and elimination.

"This first evaluation of the impact of high dose ivermectin on mosquito mortality is highly encouraging and requires further evaluation in larger scale trials that target both malaria parasites and the mosquitoes, as the world pushes towards malaria elimination", explained LSTM's Professor Feiko ter Kuile, senior author of the paper. "The drug's impact on mosquito mortality, long effect-duration, and tolerability make it a promising new tool in malaria control. It has a different mode of action from other insecticides, meaning that it could also be effective against mosquitoes that rest and feed outdoors, as well as mosquitoes that are resistant to the standard insecticides used on bed nets and indoor spraying."

Preliminary results of the study were presented at a World Health Organization (WHO) evidence review group meeting, while UNITAID has issued a call for further research into the use of endectocide class drugs, of which ivermectin is currently the only one registered for human use, as new vector control tools in the fight against malaria and other mosquito borne disease.

The research is published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Malaria - Waterborne

Malaria - Waterborne

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Tapeworm Infections

Tapeworm Infections

Tapeworms are a group of parasites that depend on humans for growth and cause intestinal infection in them. Tapeworm symptoms and signs include stomach pain, loss of appetite, weight loss.

Trypanosomiasis

Trypanosomiasis

Sleeping sickness or Trypanosomiasis is a vector-borne parasitic disease which can trigger life threatening complications in the absence of treatment

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Malaria-water Tapeworm Infections Malaria Mosquito Diseases Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Trypanosomiasis Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Fever 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal meningitis is a fungal infection affecting the coverings of the brain (meninges). It ...

 Anosognosia

Anosognosia

Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a ...

 Spinal Stenosis

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal stenosis refers to narrowing of the bony vertebral canal enclosing the spinal cord and its ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...