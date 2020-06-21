by Colleen Fleiss on  June 21, 2020 at 3:04 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Anti-viral Drug Favipiravir Approved for COVID-19 Treatment
In India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has approved Favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19, revealed sources.

In a filing with the exchanges on Friday, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that it has just received the manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator to launch the oral antiviral drug Favipiravir (FabiFlu) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in the country.

This approval has been granted based on evaluation of data and in consultation with the Subject Expert Committee, as part of the accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation and unmet medical needs of the COVID-19 outbreak, Glenmark said.


"It is for restricted emergency use in India. Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation," the company said.

Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation.

Glenmark has successfully developed the API and the formulations for the product through its inhouse R&D team.

Favipiravir has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses and has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections. The molecule if commercialized, will be marketed under the brand name FabiFlu in India.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19: 340 Million People, 15% of 9MM Population, Face Risk of Severe Coronavirus
The US and the UK show the largest proportion of their population with underlying health conditions linked to severe outcomes of COVID-19 across the 9MM. These countries also rank in the top three countries most affected by death due to COVID-19 ...
READ MORE
PM Discuss COVID-19 Situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the coronavirus situation across the country at a high-level meeting here and discussed the future road map.
READ MORE
Link Between Diabetic Ketoacidosis and COVID-19
Diabetic ketoacidosis is a common and potentially fatal complication in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, stated new study.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Drug ToxicitySignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake