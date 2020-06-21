by Colleen Fleiss on  June 21, 2020 at 6:20 PM Respiratory Disease News
COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 2,396 New Patients, Active Coronavirus Cases 24,882
In Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours, as many as 2,396 people tested COVID-19 positive, taking the state's tally to 56,845. The Health Department said, here on Saturday, 38 COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 704.

The Health Department said 33,231 samples were tested during the day, taking the total to 8.61 lakh. The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group went up to 2,804.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,254 people testing positive and the total reaching 39,641.


Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami denied any possibility of extending the lockdown after June 30. Likening the lockdown to a road speed-breaker, he said, "They prevent accidents and the lockdown prevents spread of coronavirus."

He said 694 people tested positive for coronavirus at the 527 fever camps, organised by the government. 33,839 people were tested for coronavirus infection at these camps.

The Chief Minister said 80 per cent of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic. They would get well within a week. Only 20 per cent showed coronavirus symptoms and only 7-8 per cent were severely affected and were admitted to hospitals, the Chief Minister said.

Source: IANS

