PM Discuss COVID-19 Situation

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, PM's Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava and other related officials of the Empowered Groups.Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog Member and Convener of the Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan, made a detailed presentation on the current status and likely scenario of Covid-19 cases in the medium term.It was observed that out of the total cases, two thirds are in five states -- with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities. In view of the challenges being faced, particularly by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases.The Prime Minister took cognisance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city- and district-wise requirements of hospital beds and isolation beds which will be required and instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the states and UTs.Modi also advised the Ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the monsoon season.The present and emerging scenario of the COVID-19 disease in the capital was discussed and the projections for next two months was deliberated.The Prime Minister suggested that the Home Minister and the Health Minister convene an emergency meeting with the Delhi Lt Governor and Chief Minister in the presence of all senior officials of central and Delhi governments and officials of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenge posed by rising cases of Covid-19.It was noted and appreciated that there have been many instances of outstanding work done by several states, districts and cities in containing and controlling the outbreak successfully. These success stories and best practices should be widely disseminated to provide inspiration and innovative ideas to others.Presently, there are 1,45,779 active cases in India and all are under active medical supervision, official data says.Source: IANS