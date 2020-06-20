Andhra Covid-19 Tally at 7,961

Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 cumulative tally reaches 7,961 cases and is not seeming to stop.



Since Saturday, when it reported the highest single-day count of 161 cases, Andhra Pradesh has been reporting above 100 cases.

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases among returnees from other states rose to 971 from Wednesday's 933 cases.





During the day, 65 people were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of cured people in the state to 2,540. The state's recovery rate dropped to 54.67 per cent compared with Wednesday's 54.68 per cent. In terms of recovery, Andhra Pradesh ranks ninth. The national average is 49.21.



According to the state nodal officer, 15,384 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours ending 9 a.m. of Thursday. So far, 5,10,318 samples have been tested in the state. It lags only behind Rajasthan (5,43,312), Maharashtra (5,95,282) and Tamil Nadu (6,38,846) in terms of tests. In all, India has conducted 52,13,140 tests till Thursday.



The number of active cases had risen to 1,641, said the state nodal officer. With one death each reported from the East Godavari and the Krishna districts, the Covid-19 toll reached 80.