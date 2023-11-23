About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Anti-Rheumatic Drugs May Help Prevent Thyroid Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on November 23, 2023 at 3:05 AM
Medications for rheumatoid arthritis could potentially hinder the onset of autoimmune thyroid disease, stated researchers from Karolinska Institutet published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction

High or low thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level is indicative of a dysfunctional thyroid.
Advertisement


It is well known that patients with rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk of autoimmune thyroid diseases such as Hashimoto's disease and Graves' disease. While patients with RA are usually treated with immunomodulatory drugs that affect the immune system, such drugs are rarely used in autoimmune thyroid diseases. Instead, such patients are treated with thyroid hormone to compensate for the changes in normal thyroid function that accompany autoimmune thyroid disease.

Immunomodulatory Drugs in RA and the Risk of Autoimmune Thyroid Disease

The researchers in the current study wanted to investigate whether immunomodulatory drugs that reduce inflammation in the joints of patients with RA might also reduce the risk of these patients developing autoimmune thyroid disease. Previous studies in mice suggest that so-called DMARDs, a type of immune-modulatory drugs used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, can reduce inflammation in the thyroid gland. Still, knowledge of whether this effect also applies to humans is limited, according to the research team.

The researchers used data between 2006 and 2018 on over 13,000 patients with rheumatoid arthritis and their treatment, as well as data from over 63,000 individuals in a matched control group without rheumatoid arthritis.
Tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Are you experiencing pain in the joints? You might have Rheumatoid arthritis, a condition affecting joints and results in pain and joint deformities. It is diagnosed by radiology and blood tests.
Advertisement

In these patients, the risk of autoimmune thyroid disease was 46 percent lower than in the control group without rheumatoid arthritis.

"These results support the hypothesis that certain types of immunomodulatory drugs could have a preventive effect on autoimmune thyroid disease," says Kristin Waldenlind, researcher at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Division of Clinical Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet, specialist in rheumatology at Karolinska University Hospital and first author of the study.

She continues:"Our results do not prove that it is the treatment with immunomodulatory drugs that led to the reduced risk of autoimmune thyroid disease, but provide support for this hypothesis. The results, if they can be replicated in further studies, open up the possibility of studying more directly in clinical trials whether the immunomodulatory drugs currently used for rheumatoid arthritis could also be used for the early treatment of autoimmune thyroid disease, i.e. for new areas of use of these drugs, known as drug repurposing."

Source: Newswise
Quiz on Thyroid

Feeling tired or depressed is a common enough complaint, particularly among women. Paying attention to the thyroid might do them a world of good. This quiz on the thyroid is intended to educate those who want to learn more.
Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength

Find out how to increase bone strength and lower your risk of suffering from degenerative bone conditions like osteoporosis with some simple tips.
