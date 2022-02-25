About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can Acupuncture Treat Thyroid Disease?
Advertisement

Can Acupuncture Treat Thyroid Disease?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Acupuncture targets meridians that coordinate with particular pathways of Qi to restore balance
  • Thyroid disorders are affecting more than 42 million people in India
  • Acupuncture also helps you relax, improves joint mobility and reduces inflammation and pain

Acupuncture can help restore thyroid balance in the body. Read on to learn how acupuncture helps thyroid patients.

Thyroid disorders are quickly becoming one of the most common health concerns in India, with more than 42 million people suffering from some form of thyroid disorder. Also, 1 in every 10 people in India has thyroid problems such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, and thyroid cancer, and over 60 per cent of them go undiagnosed.

Advertisement

Can Acupuncture Treat Thyroid Disease?

It can affect people of all ages, but women are more likely to be affected because it is often inherited from family members and also results from iodine deficiency. While traditional treatments usually focus on drugs and surgery, eastern treatments like acupuncture can effectively manage thyroid issues. While acupuncture has many applications, it has proven to be especially effective in the safe and natural treatment of all types of hormonal imbalances.

What is Thyroid?

The thyroid happens to be a butterfly-shaped gland that is situated at the front of the neck. The gland is responsible for metabolism, energy, hormone regulation, body weight, and blood calcium levels. It is one of the endocrine glands that make hormones.
Advertisement

Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid, occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroxine hormone. Similarly, hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, is a condition in which the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough of certain crucial thyroid hormones.

Here are the symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism:

Hyperthyroidism
  • Weight loss despite good appetite
  • Increased heart rate, higher blood pressure, heart palpitations, nervousness and excessive perspiration
  • Frequent bowel movements, sometimes accompanied by diarrhea
  • Muscle weakness
  • Shorter or lighter menstrual periods
  • Development of a goiter (an enlargement in the neck)
Hypothyroidism
  • Lethargy, depression or slower mental processes
  • Increased sensitivity to cold
  • Reduced heart rate
  • Numbness or tingling in the hands
  • Constipation
  • Heavy menstrual periods or dry hair and skin
Hormones are like messengers in the body that are responsible for numerous functions, such as overseeing the regulation of sleep cycles, emotional health, reproduction, physical growth, metabolism, mental acuity, body temperature, the immune system, and energy levels. When they go out of balance, all of the body's systems can be adversely affected. Fluctuations can be a natural occurrence, but long-term imbalances are not. That is why it is important to get diagnosed by testing the levels of thyroid hormones in the blood.

How Acupuncture Helps

According to traditional Chinese medicine philosophy, most diseases stem from imbalances in the key energies of the body and spirit. "Qi" which can be defined as life force energy, flows along pathways through the body known as "meridians". It must be kept strong and flowing freely. If Qi is weak or the meridians are blocked, certain organs will not get the nourishment they require, and illness will result.

Acupuncture is a process that involves inserting very thin needles into the skin at specific points on the body that coordinate with particular pathways of Qi. By targeting these meridians or pathways, an acupuncture practitioner aims to bring back into balance a disruption of Qi believed to cause thyroid disorders or other symptoms of a disease.

According to the British Acupuncture Council, acupuncture can treat thyroid disease in many ways, such as:
  • Lowering thyroid hormone levels in patients with hyperthyroidism
  • Increasing thyroid hormone levels in people with hypothyroidism
  • Reducing sensitivity to stress and pain, as well as promoting relaxation
  • Improving joint mobility and muscle stiffness by increasing blood circulation in small blood vessels
  • Enhancing the release of the chemical adenosine, which reduces sensitivity to pain
  • Reducing inflammation by helping in the release of vascular and immunomodulatory factors
Along with acupuncture, certain lifestyle changes like a diet rich in calcium, protein, magnesium, and iodine help support thyroid function. Also, certain foods known as goitrogens may interfere with thyroid hormone production and should be limited. These include cruciferous vegetables (e.g., cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts), soy, and peanuts. Stress-reducing exercises like yoga or tai chi can also be helpful.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Low-Meat Diet can Lower Overall Cancer Risk

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Hypothyroidism Thyroid Cancer Acupuncture Quiz on Acupuncture Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism 

Recommended Reading
Acupuncture Renders Effective Long Term Response to Chronic Prostatitis
Acupuncture Renders Effective Long Term Response to Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome may be treated adequately with acupuncture. ......
Acupuncture can Treat Migraines
Acupuncture can Treat Migraines
Migraines affect more than one billion people worldwide. Therefore, treating with manual ......
Acupuncture Can Help You Cope With Menopausal Symptoms
Acupuncture Can Help You Cope With Menopausal Symptoms
Acupuncture may naturally relieve menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes, excess sweating, mood ......
Acupuncture can Reduce Joint Pain in Breast Cancer Patients
Acupuncture can Reduce Joint Pain in Breast Cancer Patients
True acupuncture can significantly reduce joint pain among women who are being treated with an ......
Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism
Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism
Hashimoto''s diet is given for people suffering with Hashimoto''s Thyroiditis. Hashimoto''s diet is ...
Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis
Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis
Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic h...
Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s d...
Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain,...
Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy
Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy
Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. Hypothyr...
Iodine Deficiency Disorder
Iodine Deficiency Disorder
To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as...
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)