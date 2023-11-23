About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Expert Guidance on Thanksgiving Leftovers

by Colleen Fleiss on November 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM
How are your Thanksgiving leftovers similar to Maverick and Goose from "Top Gun"? They might all be heading toward the "danger zone," but a West Virginia University expert has advice to keep them from getting there.

Bacteria will grow rapidly if food remains within danger zone temperatures, which can lead to foodborne illness that will take your breath away.

Top 8 Tips for a Healthy Thanksgiving Feast

Top 8 Tips for a Healthy Thanksgiving Feast


Discover expert tips for a healthier Thanksgiving, from a protein-powered breakfast to strategic eating and mindful snacking.
But it's easy to avoid writing checks your body can't cash. Just feel the need for speed and get your leftovers in the fridge as soon as possible.

Expert Tips: Keeping Your Food Safe

Gina Wood with the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program offers tips on keeping your food safe.

"Any food sitting between 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit is in the danger zone. In the danger zone, bacteria multiply quickly — doubling every 15 to 20 minutes. And these bacteria can make you very, very sick."
Does Eating Turkey on Thanksgiving Day Make You Sleepy

Does Eating Turkey on Thanksgiving Day Make You Sleepy


It is a myth that tryptophan, a naturally occurring chemical abundant in turkey, induces sleep after the Thanksgiving meal.
Leftovers should not be left to sit out longer than two hours. Divide your food into several small airtight containers before refrigerating. This allows the food to cool to a safe temperature in the fridge and makes them handier to reheat and enjoy.

"Leftovers kept in the refrigerator are safe to eat within three to five days. If you want Thanksgiving to last even longer, leftovers keep between two to six months in the freezer." — Gina Wood, Extension specialist and Family Nutrition Program coordinator, WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program

Source: Newswise
Be Careful This Thanksgiving, Stay Away from Burn Injuries

Be Careful This Thanksgiving, Stay Away from Burn Injuries


To prevent burn injuries over the Thanksgiving holiday, doctors are advising everyone to exercise caution and avoid burn injuries.
Tips to Avoid Burns While Frying Your Turkey This Thanksgiving

Tips to Avoid Burns While Frying Your Turkey This Thanksgiving


Anyone and everyone can play a role in preventing burns and keeping loved ones safe during Thanksgiving. Be safe and have a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family and friends!
Recommended Readings

Tips to Stay Fit and Healthy This Thanksgiving Day

Tips to Stay Fit and Healthy This Thanksgiving Day

Have a healthier Thanksgiving Day by following these simple tips to avoid holiday weight gain and enjoy the ...

Latest Diet & Nutrition News

Limiting Obesity-Linked Isoleucine in Diet Promotes Healthy Aging

Limiting Obesity-Linked Isoleucine in Diet Promotes Healthy Aging

Lowering the intake of isoleucine in diet can extend lifespan, promote a slim body, anti-aging properties, and reduce cancer and prostate health issues.
How Nutrition Overcomes Anxiety, Depression & Diabetes?

How Nutrition Overcomes Anxiety, Depression & Diabetes?

Poor nutrition raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, and mental issues like anxiety and depression. Nutrition interventions aid in managing these health issues.
Micronutrient Deficiencies as a Silent Driver of Global Antibiotic Resistance

Micronutrient Deficiencies as a Silent Driver of Global Antibiotic Resistance

Micronutrient deficiencies may play a crucial role in the worldwide surge of antibiotic resistance.
Broccoli Sprout Early Exposure Shields Against Colitis in IBD

Broccoli Sprout Early Exposure Shields Against Colitis in IBD

Among mice with inflammatory bowel disease, those on a diet of broccoli sprouts exhibited the least severe disease symptoms and the healthiest gut microbiota.
Underwater Crisis Due to Climate Change Evident in Seafoods

Underwater Crisis Due to Climate Change Evident in Seafoods

Climate change threatens to deplete vital seafood nutrients for low-income nations, suggest experts.
