Medindia
Medindia
Loss of Taste and Smell from COVID Improves Over Three Years

by Colleen Fleiss on November 22, 2023 at 11:54 PM
Individuals experiencing diminished taste and smell due to COVID-19 may observe a recovery in these senses three years post-infection (1 Trusted Source
Olfactory and Gustatory Function 3 Years After Mild COVID-19

Go to source).

Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste


Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
Loss of smell and taste was one of the early indicators of the infectious disease. However, subsequent variants have had far less impact on taste and smell, with the Omicron variant having almost no perceptible impact.

Long-Term Effects of COVID on Smell and Taste

The study, published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, researchers investigated the long-term loss of the ability to smell and taste in 88 individuals who had mild symptoms of COVID who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in March and April of 2020.

The prevalence of self-reported smell or taste dysfunction was 64.8 percent, 31.8 percent, 20.5 percent and 15.9 percent during the acute phase of COVID, at 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year follow-up, respectively, said the researchers from the University of Trieste, Italy.
Anosmia

Anosmia


Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.
If participants were age 50 or younger at the time of enrollment, they were less likely to report long-lasting loss of taste or smell. The study led by suggests a favorable rehabilitation of smell and taste function over the 3-year observation period, with taste showing lower frequency and faster recovery than smell.

By year 3, there were no statistically significant excess of olfactory dysfunction (OD) between cases and controls (13.6 percent vs 10.2 percent).

Reference :
  1. Olfactory and Gustatory Function 3 Years After Mild COVID-19 - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaotolaryngology/article-abstract/2811861)

Source: IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Unmasking the Sense of Taste During COVID-19

Unmasking the Sense of Taste During COVID-19


COVID-19 patients show diminished taste alongside smell loss, triggering worldwide exploration of sensory roles.
Recommended Readings

COVID Toes

COVID Toes

COVID toes or the COVID rashes are reported in symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. Painful and itching ...
Green Fungus

Green Fungus

Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, ...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)

Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immune system ...
Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced ...
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus News

COVID-19 Mutant Strains Linked to Human Behavior

COVID-19 Mutant Strains Linked to Human Behavior

Human behavior might play a more intricate role in the evolution of the COVID-19 virus, signaling a necessity to reassess the virus's evolutionary mechanisms.
Tracing the Path of the Lethal Cat Coronavirus Outbreak

Tracing the Path of the Lethal Cat Coronavirus Outbreak

UK has confirmed the presence of the first case of a lethal cat coronavirus, responsible for the death of 8,000 felines this year.
Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

Patients experience ongoing cough and sputum as lingering challenges post-recovery from acute COVID-19.
China's 4-Fold Surge in Congenital Abnormalities Amidst COVID-19

China's 4-Fold Surge in Congenital Abnormalities Amidst COVID-19

Research indicates a potential correlation between SARS-CoV-2 infection and fetal situs inversus, a congenital condition.
WHO Updates COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines

WHO Updates COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines

WHO's latest recommendations regarding COVID-19 reflect the virus's changing nature and the shifting role of COVID-19 treatments.
View All
