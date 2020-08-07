Animal Proteins More Effective Than Plant Proteins in Building Aging Muscles

Oliver Witard of King's College London is presenting research at The Physiological Society's Future Physiology 2020 conference about soy and wheat proteins showing that a larger dose of these plant proteins is required to achieve a comparable building muscle response.Simply transitioning from an animal-based protein diet to a plant-based diet, without adjusting total protein intake, will likely to be detrimental to muscle health during aging. A more balanced and less extreme approach to changing dietary behavior, meaning eating both animal and plant-based proteins, is best.Witard and his colleagues conducted carefully controlled laboratory studies in human volunteers that involve the ingestion of plants compared with animal-based protein sources. To test changes in participants' muscles, they use several techniques including stable isotope methodology, blood sampling, and skeletal muscle biopsies to see how quickly the muscles were building up from amino acids.It's important to note that this research to date has only compared two plant-based protein sources, namely soy, and wheat. The researchers in this field will be conducting further research on other promising plant proteins such as oat, quinoa, and maize.Commenting on the research, Oliver Witard said: "This research challenges the broad viewpoint that plant proteins don't help build muscles as much as animal protein by highlighting the potential of alternative plant-based protein sources to maintain the size and quality of aging muscles."Source: Eurekalert