Meconium to Predict Obesity Risk

The concept of fetal microbiome is controversial, and the colonization process after birth is better understood than the possible fetal colonization; however, there are many prenatal factors affecting the microbial composition of the baby's first stool, such as the mother's use of antibiotics during pregnancy and biodiversity of the home environment during pregnancy.
The corresponding author Katja Korpela, MD, of the University of Oulu, in Finland said, "It is very interesting that the microbiome formed before birth is possibly linked to a child's subsequent weight status."
Source: Eurekalert