Social Media can Identify Fathers at Postpartum Depression Risk

"These findings could assist in the development of support and intervention tools for fathers during the prepartum period," says Adrian Shatte, Ph.D., Federation University, Melbourne, Australia and coauthors.
‘Postpartum depression is a significant mental health concern in both mothers and fathers. Yet, at-risk fathers often come to the attention of healthcare professionals late due to low awareness of symptoms and hesitation to seek help.
"To date, most parenting interventions have been mother-focused. Research indicates that online interventions that include gaming features may increase engagement. This may be a unique modality to consider for creating more father-inclusive prevention and treatment programs," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, Ph.D., MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California, and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.
Source: Eurekalert