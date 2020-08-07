by Iswarya on  July 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM Mental Health News
Social Media can Identify Fathers at Postpartum Depression Risk
Passive social media markers are useful for identifying fathers at risk of postpartum depression, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

Fathers' social media posts were evaluated for changes in behavior (engagement with the platform), emotions, linguistic style, and discussion topics following their child's birth.

"These findings could assist in the development of support and intervention tools for fathers during the prepartum period," says Adrian Shatte, Ph.D., Federation University, Melbourne, Australia and coauthors.


"To date, most parenting interventions have been mother-focused. Research indicates that online interventions that include gaming features may increase engagement. This may be a unique modality to consider for creating more father-inclusive prevention and treatment programs," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, Ph.D., MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California, and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

Source: Eurekalert

