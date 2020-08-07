Social Media can Identify Fathers at Postpartum Depression Risk

Passive social media markers are useful for identifying fathers at risk of postpartum depression, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.



Fathers' social media posts were evaluated for changes in behavior (engagement with the platform), emotions, linguistic style, and discussion topics following their child's birth.

‘Postpartum depression is a significant mental health concern in both mothers and fathers. Yet, at-risk fathers often come to the attention of healthcare professionals late due to low awareness of symptoms and hesitation to seek help. ’





"To date, most parenting interventions have been mother-focused. Research indicates that online interventions that include gaming features may increase engagement. This may be a unique modality to consider for creating more father-inclusive prevention and treatment programs," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, Ph.D., MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California, and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

Source: Eurekalert

"These findings could assist in the development of support and intervention tools for fathers during the prepartum period," says Adrian Shatte, Ph.D., Federation University, Melbourne, Australia and coauthors.