Anesthesia Usage Found To Vary Among Pregnant Women In US

by Rishika Gupta on  December 29, 2018 at 7:30 PM Research News
Neuraxial analgesia such as epidural, spinal or combined spinal-epidural blockade were used by 73 percent, with the lowest frequency in Maine and the highest in Nevada, finds a new study. Pain relief for pregnant women in labor is commonly given in the form of an epidural, spinal or combined spinal-epidural blockade, which is collectively referred to as neuraxial analgesia.
Anesthesia Usage Found To Vary Among Pregnant Women In US

This study used birth certificate data and found wide variation in neuraxial analgesia use across the United States.

Among 2.6 million pregnant women who underwent labor in 2015, neuraxial analgesia was used by 73 percent, with the lowest frequency in Maine and the highest in Nevada.

Variation between states was only partly explained by state-level factors, which suggests other unmeasured patient-level and hospital-level factors likely were at play.

It's important to understand the main reasons behind the variation and to know whether it influences health outcomes for women and newborns.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Vatinoxan Increases the Safety of Animal Sedation and Anesthesia

Vatinoxan, the new pharmacological molecule was identified to reduce the adverse effects of drugs acting on the cardiovascular system, and improve the safety of sedation and anesthesia in canine animals.

Is Hypnosedation a Better Alternative to General Anesthesia?

Hypnosedation may be an effective alternative to general anesthesia for various surgeries, suggests new study.

General Anesthesia: When Given to People Over the Age of 70 can Cause Memory Problems

General anesthesia when given to people over the age of seventy can have a negative impact on their memory function.

Anesthesia Standards Guideline: An International Update

Guideline for A Safe Practice of Anesthesia was co-published with World Health Organization for the first time as an official WHO guideline by the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists.

Anaesthesia - History

valuable information regarding the recent developments in the field of anesthesia

Anaesthesia - History and Origins

Anaesthesia has come a long way since the days of chloroform. It is much more safe today than it was a long time ago.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Dental Anesthesia

The advent of anesthesia may be regarded as a cornerstone in the development of modern dentistry.

General Anesthesia

General anesthesia is treatment with medications that induce a state of deep sleep and unconsciousness in the patient in order to be pain free during surgery.

Local Anaesthesia

Local anaesthesia is a type of anaesthesia generally used to block pain sensation only in a specific area of the body that needs to be anesthestized.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

Spinal anesthesia and epidural anesthesia are types of regional anesthesia in which when a drug is injected near the spinal cord, it numbs the whole area below the level of injection and thereby provides adequate pain relief for surgeries.

