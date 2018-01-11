medindia
Vatinoxan Increases the Safety of Animal Sedation and Anesthesia

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 1, 2018 at 6:42 PM Drug News
Vatinoxan, the new pharmacological molecule has been evident to increase the safety of animal sedation and anaesthesia. This is in accordance with the study conducted by the faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Helsinki', Finland.
The research project leading to the discovery was launched more than a decade ago when veterinary researchers were investigating the adverse effects of sedatives and anaesthetics on animal patients.

They developed the idea to prevent or at least reduce the disadvantages associated with anaesthetics through the use of drugs, and the new research line generated in the process has led to the submission of two patent applications.

Now, the efficacy and safety of the new drug has been for the first time trialled on canine patients at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital of the University of Helsinki.

"As veterinary drug studies take time and money, it is a great achievement that we have succeeded in advancing vatinoxan's development to the point where it has been possible to trial it on volunteered canine patients," says Outi Vainio, professor of veterinary pharmacology and head of the project.

"It has been rewarding to observe that the new drug really works on the canine patients as expected," notes Ira Kallio-Kujala, a doctoral student and veterinarian working at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital who served as the project's principal investigator.

The drug is aimed for a marketing authorization within a couple of years.



Source: Eurekalert

Veterinary Students More Vulnerable To Depression

Anaesthesia - History

valuable information regarding the recent developments in the field of anesthesia

Anaesthesia - History

Dental Anesthesia

The advent of anesthesia may be regarded as a cornerstone in the development of modern dentistry.

Anaesthesia - History and Origins

Local Anaesthesia

Local anaesthesia is a type of anaesthesia generally used to block pain sensation only in a specific area of the body that needs to be anesthestized.

Dental Anesthesia

The advent of anesthesia may be regarded as a cornerstone in the development of modern dentistry.

General Anesthesia

General anesthesia is treatment with medications that induce a state of deep sleep and unconsciousness in the patient in order to be pain free during surgery.

Local Anaesthesia

Local anaesthesia is a type of anaesthesia generally used to block pain sensation only in a specific area of the body that needs to be anesthestized.

Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

Spinal anesthesia and epidural anesthesia are types of regional anesthesia in which when a drug is injected near the spinal cord, it numbs the whole area below the level of injection and thereby provides adequate pain relief for surgeries.

