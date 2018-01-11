Vatinoxan Increases the Safety of Animal Sedation and Anesthesia

Font : A- A+



Vatinoxan, the new pharmacological molecule has been evident to increase the safety of animal sedation and anaesthesia. This is in accordance with the study conducted by the faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Helsinki', Finland.

Vatinoxan Increases the Safety of Animal Sedation and Anesthesia



The research project leading to the discovery was launched more than a decade ago when veterinary researchers were investigating the adverse effects of sedatives and anaesthetics on animal patients.



‘Fear not before taking canine animals for surgery as new drugs reduces the adverse effects of anesthesia.’

Read More.. They developed the idea to prevent or at least reduce the disadvantages associated with anaesthetics through the use of drugs, and the new research line generated in the process has led to the submission of two patent applications.



Now, the efficacy and safety of the new drug has been for the first time trialled on canine patients at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital of the University of Helsinki.



"As veterinary drug studies take time and money, it is a great achievement that we have succeeded in advancing vatinoxan's development to the point where it has been possible to trial it on volunteered canine patients," says Outi Vainio, professor of veterinary pharmacology and head of the project.



"It has been rewarding to observe that the new drug really works on the canine patients as expected," notes Ira Kallio-Kujala, a doctoral student and veterinarian working at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital who served as the project's principal investigator.



The drug is aimed for a marketing authorization within a couple of years.







Source: Eurekalert The research project leading to the discovery was launched more than a decade ago when veterinary researchers were investigating the adverse effects of sedatives and anaesthetics on animal patients.They developed the idea to prevent or at least reduce the disadvantages associated with anaesthetics through the use of drugs, and the new research line generated in the process has led to the submission of two patent applications.Now, the efficacy and safety of the new drug has been for the first time trialled on canine patients at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital of the University of Helsinki."As veterinary drug studies take time and money, it is a great achievement that we have succeeded in advancing vatinoxan's development to the point where it has been possible to trial it on volunteered canine patients," says Outi Vainio, professor of veterinary pharmacology and head of the project."It has been rewarding to observe that the new drug really works on the canine patients as expected," notes Ira Kallio-Kujala, a doctoral student and veterinarian working at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital who served as the project's principal investigator.The drug is aimed for a marketing authorization within a couple of years.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: