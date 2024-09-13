About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

ALS Diagnosis Simplified: New Blood Test Shows 98% Accuracy

by Swethapriya Sampath on Sep 13 2024 3:49 PM

ALS Diagnosis Simplified: New Blood Test Shows 98% Accuracy
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disease that affects neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Paralysis caused by ALS eventually leaves a person unable to move, speak, walk, or even stand.
A thorough clinical evaluation has to be done to diagnose ALS. Nevertheless, it might take up to 12 months to obtain a conclusive diagnosis, by which many patients have worsened their condition.

Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
The amount of misdiagnosis varies greatly up to 68% of cases, making it even more difficult to get an effective treatment. To overcome this, a very reliable and accurate diagnostic blood test has been developed for ALS (1 Trusted Source
A microRNA diagnostic biomarker for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Go to source).

New Blood Test for ALS Shows 98% Accuracy

Researchers from the not-for-profit Brain Chemistry Labs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, published the study today in the journal Brain Communications produced by Oxford University Press.

The diagnostic test requires only a simple blood draw and is based on small sequences of nucleic acids, known as microRNA, extracted from tiny vesicles released by the brain and nervous system.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)-Lou Gehrig's disease: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)-Lou Gehrig's disease: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Analysis of microRNA sequences from hundreds of patient samples allowed researchers to develop a unique “ALS fingerprint” comprising eight distinct microRNA sequences. These sequences can sensitively and specifically distinguish blood samples of ALS patients from healthy controls and from patients with conditions that mimic ALS in its early stages, with an overall accuracy of up to 98%. Scientists hope the test will become a tool to help neurologists make more rapid diagnoses.

ALS Test to Be Available in 18 Months

“Rapid diagnosis will allow treatment to begin earlier leading to better outcomes for ALS patients,” remarked Brain Chemistry Labs scientist Dr. Sandra Banack, senior author of the paper.

Advertisement
Test Your Knowledge on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Test Your Knowledge on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurological disorder which can reduce the life span of the affected individual. Supportive treatment helps to make the patient comfortable. Find out more on ALS by taking this ...
This new test follows on the heels of three prior validation studies using different patient cohorts for a total sample size of 471, with many of the samples provided by the USA National ALS Biorepository.

Dr. Paul Alan Cox, Executive Director of the Brain Chemistry Labs, hopes to make this test widely available within 18 to 24 months to neurologists by securing a diagnostic company partnership.

Advertisement
Novel Wearable Sensor Help ALS Patients Communicate
Novel Wearable Sensor Help ALS Patients Communicate
Novel wearable skin-like device can measure small facial movements and help patients like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) who have lost the ability to speak.
Reference:
  1. A microRNA diagnostic biomarker for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis - (https:academic.oup.com/braincomms/article/6/5/fcae268/7754324?login=false)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Genetics & Stem Cells News
View All
Advertisement